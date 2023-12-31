Derek Hough is saying goodbye to a rollercoaster of a year and looking forward to the year ahead with wife and dance partner Hayley Erbert by his side.

In an Instagram recap video posted Sunday, the professional dancer and Dancing With the Stars judge, 38, edited together clips of himself and his wife, 29, throughout the year, including moments from their August wedding, their Symphony of Dance tour and Hayley in recovery after she suffered from a cranial hematoma in early December.

"2023," Derek wrote, starting out his tribute to the momentous and difficult year. "In the face of uncertainty, this year has been a canvas of reflection, painted with the colors of life’s challenges and joys. From creative passion projects to the unforgettable celebration of love at our Jack and Jill bash. Embarking on a national tour, a whirlwind of planning, creating, and performing for thousands."

The dancer and Hairspray Live! alum went on to pay homage to other great moments throughout the year, both in writing and in the video, showing snippets from each month of the couple's incredibly busy year.

While the video starts with a clip of Hayley walking slowly with a brain-injury helmet on, the video quickly resets to January to show Derek and Hayley dancing together, their performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February, their joint bachelor and bachelorette party in April, their honeymoon in September and Derek's return to Dancing With the Stars the same month.

"An honored role judging 'Dancing With The Stars', and a highlight paying homage to the legendary Len Goodman. Choreography awards and recognitions. The pinnacle of this year’s journey was committing our love to one another in a breathtaking fairytale wedding, followed by an enchanting honeymoon in Italy," he wrote. "These experiences are treasures of gratitude, reminding us of life’s splendor and its fleeting nature."

The video -- set to an orchestral version of "Pompei" by Bastille -- ends in December, the month that took a troubling turn for the dancing couple due to Hayley's health struggles. Derek shared a photo of himself and his wife kissing in front of a Christmas tree while Hayley's head is wrapped following her craniectomy.

Ultimately, the recap ends with the same clip of Hayley walking from the beginning and a message to his followers about taking advantage of every day given as life can be unpredictable and short.

"Each day of our extraordinary journey teaches us to cherish every fleeting moment," Derek wrote.

Underneath the post, the dancer's closest friends and family members sent the couple love and echoed the Rock of Ages actor's message about taking each moment given and not wasting it.

"Your 2023 can be a lesson to all of us. Live each month to its fullest. You never know what the next will hold," wrote The Bucket List Family member and one of Derek's groomsmen, Garrett Gee.

"Moments are made in to memories, memories make up our lived experiences and our experiences shape us in to our future selves," responded Derek's sister, Julianne Hough. "This year has been an extraordinary one that has changed all of us who have been in your orbit! Love you two so much and grateful to be doing this life together ❤️"

"❤️To you both 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," wrote Jenna Dewan.

Just days before Christmas, Derek shared an update on Hayley's condition after undergoing a procedure to address the cranial hematoma.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cranial hematoma is "a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain. It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall. The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain. Some head injuries, such as one that causes only a short period of unconsciousness, can be minor. However, an intracranial hematoma is potentially life-threatening. It usually requires immediate treatment. This might include surgery to remove the blood."

Hayley, who Derek said was "disoriented" following a performance on Dec. 6, was rushed to the hospital where doctors made the discovery. Thankfully, medical personnel were able to take lifesaving measures and remove the blood from the brain.

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," he wrote in a Dec. 21 post.

"My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago," Hough shared at the time.

"We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us," he captioned the pic of him sitting in a chair next to his wife's hospital bed.

