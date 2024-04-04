Dev Patel may play a Monkey Man in his new movie, but in real life, he's a proudly taken man!

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old British actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of his directorial debut, Monkey Man, and brought along his longtime girlfriend, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, as his date. The public appearance marks the first time they have walked a red carpet together and one of few outings as a couple entirely.

For the premiere of the Jordan Peele-produced film, the couple could barely contain their joy as they were pictured laughing and fawning over each other while celebrating the release of Patel's film, which he stars in and co-wrote, as well.

Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey at the 'Monkey Man' premiere in LA on April 3 - Getty Images

In the photos, Patel dons a blueish-gray suit while Cobham-Hervey opted for a dark dress with flowers. One picture shows the couple sweetly holding hands and gazing lovingly into each other's eyes as they commemorate the big personal and professional moment.

The Slumdog Millionaire star and the Australian actress, 29, first met on the set of Hotel Mumbai in 2016, although they did not spark dating rumors until they were spotted by photographers in March of the next year. At the time, outlets like India.com caught them holding hands while taking a stroll in Los Angeles. Since then, they have kept a low profile, only being spotted a few times out and about over the years.

Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey at the premiere of 'Monkey Man' on April 3 - Getty Images

The red carpet confirmation is a long time coming for the happy couple, but may have come as a shock to social media users who labeled Patel "the internet's boyfriend" in March after an interview he did while promoting his new film went viral.

While sitting down to talk with movie reviewer Shiv Reddy on TikTok, The Newsroom actor caught the eye of nearly half a million users on the video app who collectively expressed their love for the actor, who started the interview by telling her that she smelled amazing.

"i was blushing with you watching this 😭," one person commented on the viral video.

"not me giggling and kicking my feet as if he was talking to me 😭," another person responded.

In 2017, Patel spoke with ET at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and addressed his heartthrob status, calling it "strange" to experience and specifically noting that he never considered himself to be lucky when it comes to love.

"It's very overwhelming and strange because I've always been the dude that never got a girlfriend in school," he said. "I was kind of the awkward outsider. So not that it's changed much but I'm still the same. I feel the same."

In March, Patel's film premiered at SXSW to rave reviews with the Associated Press labeling it a "forceful directorial debut" and Screen Rant stating Patel's non-stop action sequences keep audiences "riveted and glued to the screen."

According to the film's IMDb page, the movie follows Patel's character who "unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless."

Check out the trailer for Monkey Man in the player below:

Monkey Man premieres in theaters on April 5.

