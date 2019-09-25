Did Cassie and Boyfriend Alex Fine Get Married?

Have two become one?

Fans speculated that Cassie and her boyfriend, Alex Fine, got married after director Peter Berg posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday of him officiating what looks like the couple's wedding ceremony. ET has reached out to Cassie and Fine's reps for comment.

In the pic, which is geotagged as Malibu, California, a pregnant Cassie is stunning, wearing a white off-the-shoulder gown and white lace veil. The beautiful bride is holding hands with Fine, who is sharply dressed in a black tuxedo.

"By the power vested in me.... @alexfine44 n @cassie ❤️💥❤️ Long may you ride!" Berg captioned the intimate moment. The "Me & U" singer seemingly confirmed her and Fine's nuptials, writing, "Love you Pete! ♥️.'

Instagram

On Aug. 27, Cassie and Fine revealed that they got engaged, sharing photos and video of the romantic proposal.

"I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you," the 33-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo of the two.

"This moment will always be so special to me,” Fine captioned a stunning sunset photo of the proposal. "I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky! #mrsfine."

The engagement came months after the two announced that they were expecting a baby girl.

Cassie was previously linked to Sean "Diddy" Combs. They had been romantically linked since 2007, and split last fall.

Cassie and Fine join recently married couple, Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian. See more on their stunning Hawaiian wedding in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cassie Is Engaged to Alex Fine Less Than 1 Year After Her Split From Diddy

Cassie Pregnant With First Child Less Than a Year After Split From Diddy

'Charmed' Star Holly Marie Combs Marries Boyfriend Mike Ryan

Related Gallery