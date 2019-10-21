Did Nicki Minaj Just Reveal She and Kenneth Petty Got Married?

Is Nicki Minaj a newly married woman?!

The 36-year-old rapper took to Instagram Monday night to share a video that seemingly suggested she tied the knot with 41-year-old Kenneth "Zoo" Petty.

The brief video, which Minaj captioned, "👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 10•21•19," showed two cups and two hats, laid next to each other on a table. The words, emblazoned on the items, spelled out "Mrs. Bride Mr. Groom."

Fans were absolutely freaking out in her comments, asking if the wedding had already happened or if she was just kidding. So far, she's not responded.

Just last week, Minaj opened up about wedding plans while talking with ET's Keltie Knight at the launch party for her new fashion line, Fendi Prints On.

"We got the marriage license, now I just have to wait until my pastor that I love comes and does it for us," Minaj shared. "The big wedding and all that stuff, that will happen, but just not at this moment."

She added that, although she has "a dope designer" for her gown and is "really excited" for the nuptials, she's not overly focused on the details of the wedding itself.

"When I was little, I always imagined princess and marriage and the wedding and now it's more to me about the life, the future, the love, the partnership, than the wedding," she said. "[It's] so strange cause I didn't expect myself to be one of those people who didn't care about the hoopla, but I really don't."

This is the first marriage for Minaj, who has previously dated rappers Meek Mill and Safaree. She went Instagram official with Petty last December, though the two first met when she was a teenager growing up in Queens. Since confirming their romance, she's defended Petty multiple times, after some fans have criticized their relationship due to his past. Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995, and years later, he was also convicted of manslaughter and served seven years in prison, TMZ previously reported.

"He was 15, she was 16 ... in a relationship," Minaj defended him on Instagram, referring to his 1995 conviction. "But go awf, internet. y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo."

On her Queen Radio show in July, Minaj passionately spoke about their relationship.

"When a person is with a n***a that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket?" she asked. "How do you not understand that?"

"How do you not understand happiness versus clout?" she continued. "How f**king dare you talk about lowering standards. ... It's the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex."

A month prior, she revealed on Queen Radio that the two had gotten their marriage license.

"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness," she shared. "It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

Recently, Minaj stirred up pregnancy rumors thanks to the lyrics of her verse on Chance the Rapper's new song, "Zanies and Fools."

"He the Clyde to my Bonnie, 'bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy," she raps. "Ooh, I remember when I cried like, 'Why me?' / Now I wouldn't exchange my life for Armani."

For more on Minaj's romance with Petty, watch the video below:

