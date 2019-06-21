Is Nicki Minaj getting ready to tie the knot with boyfriend Kenneth Petty?

The rapper seemed to drop a hint about upcoming nuptials during her Queen Radio show on Friday, telling fans that she and Petty had taken one of the first steps toward becoming husband and wife.

"We did get our marriage license," she shared, to fans' surprise. "I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

Minaj and Petty went public with their relationship late last year. The rapper made things Instagram official in December, and posted a series of pics of the pair snuggled up together on Dec. 13 with the caption, "He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW."

Petty is also featured in the rapper's steamy video for her new single, "MEGATRON," which dropped on Friday.

However, Queen Radio wasn't all happy news. Minaj also took a moment to rekindle her feud with Miley Cyrus, slamming the singer for "disrespecting" and seeming calling back the pair's spat from the 2015 Video Music Awards.

"Perdue chickens can never talk shit about queens," Minaj said. "She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL's d**k in the studio."

The shot seems to be about the VMAs showdown, but Cyrus also reignited tensions between the two earlier this year when she opened up in an interview with Elleabout lyrics in her new song, "Cattitude," in which she declared, "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi."

"When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you so you’re never worried about someone stealing your place because it can’t be taken because you’re the only one, and I think what they do is so different from each other," Cyrus explained of why she made the comparison between two of the rap game's biggest female stars. "That’s why they both get a crown. They don’t have to share; they don’t have to break it in half; there’s no reason to fight over it. They’re both queens. And any time you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go-to: Cardi and Nicki."

See more on Minaj's relationship in the video below.

