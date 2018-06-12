Did Pete Davidson Cover His Tattoo of Ex Cazzie David Amid Ariana Grande Romance?

When Pete Davidson falls in love he makes it permanently known.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian got two Ariana Grande tattoos earlier this month after he and the singer confirmed their relationship. Davidson, however, also dedicated some ink to his former flame, Cazzie David, who he dated on and off from May 2016 to May 2018.

The comedian previously had a tattoo of David's face on his forearm, which is now covered up by new art. It's unclear when Davidson redesigned his David-inspired tat. But over the weekend, he posted a video of himself shirtless and dancing in a room and, if you look closely, his forearms appear to be covered with new ink.

In contrast, here's a photo of Davidson's much less tatted right arm in 2016, where the Cazzie tattoo is still visible.

The SNL cast member confirmed his split from David in mid-May, with Grande splitting from rapper Mac Miller after nearly two years together, shortly after the Coachella Music Festival in April.

On May 21, a source confirmed to ET that Davidson and Grande were "casually dating," noting that while the relationship was new, the singer was “in a very good place and very happy right now.” The smitten twosome then decided to take things to the next level and got engaged after only a few weeks of dating.

Davidson's exes are seemingly weighing in on his whirlwind romance with Grande. The same day news of the engagement broke, David spent the day drinking in South Africa's Franschhoek Wine Valley, as she documented via Instagram. The 24-year-old actress also seemed to address Davidson's new relationship with Grande earlier this month, captioning a selfie, "Been in Africa, what'd I miss?"

