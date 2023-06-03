Diddy's 7-Month-Old Daughter Is a Floating Princess: Watch
Diddy's 7-month-old daughter is living her best life, and it's safe to say we're all jelly!
The rap mogul on Saturday took to Instagram and posted a video of his baby girl, Love Sean Combs, smiling and looking every bit like a princess in her pink Mambobaby air free baby float. The little princess looked absolutely adorable with a bow on her curly hair, bracelets on each wrist and even an anklet!
In the video a woman's hand can be seen navigating the baby float. It's very likely the hand belongs to none other than Love's mother, Dana Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist who gave birth to Love on Oct. 15 in Newport, California.
Diddy captioned the video, "Happy Saturday from #BabyLOVE 😍😍😍."
Diddy shocked the world back in December when he announced the arrival of his seventh child.
"I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote on social media at the time. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin Christian, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"
Ever since announcing her birth, Love's made numerous appearances on Diddy's Instagram. Back in April, she joined her daddy in the gym before his Coachella Music Festival performance.
Supes adorbs!
