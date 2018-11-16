Diego Luna is ready to get back into Cassian Andor's shoes.

The 38-year-old actor is reprising his Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role for a new live-action spy thriller series for Disney's streaming service, Disney Plus. ET's Hallie Stephens sat down with Luna at the Narcos: Mexico junket earlier this week, where he shared how excited he was to go back to the galaxy far, far away.

"I miss that universe. It's nice to go back. I was very, very happy," Luna expressed about getting his own series. "It's a dream come true. I miss that universe and now I'm back! It's fantastic."

The news of the upcoming Star Wars series was just announced last week, so Luna has not yet started filming.

"I have to finish this [Narcos: Mexico] and then I can start thinking about that," he explained. "But I'm thrilled. It's going to be amazing. I already know I'm going to have a great time because I know the people I'll work with. They're fantastic and very talented and an amazing team."

The Rogue One spinoff series will follow Cassian's adventures during the formative years of the Rebellion, and before the events of the film.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” the actor said in a statement. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Meanwhile, Luna is currently focusing on portraying the Mexican drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, aka El Padrino, in the new season of Narcos, now streaming.

The story follows Félix Gallardo as he's chased down by undercover DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) in the 1980s.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Diego Luna and Michael Peña on Creating a 'New Beginning' on 'Narcos: Mexico' (Exclusive)

Diego Luna to Reprise 'Rogue One' Role in New 'Star Wars' Prequel Series

Diego Luna Tries Not to Laugh in 'Rogue One' -- The Moment That Made the Final Cut

Related Gallery