Confession: We were today years old when we realized that Dillard’s is a gold mine for fashion and beauty shopping.

While often overlooked by trend-seeking shoppers (guilty!), the department store offers a bounty of items from both high-end designers and affordable brands we love. We’re talking Free People and ASTR the Label apparel, Urban Decay and Guerlain, Givenchy and Ray-Ban accessories, and stunning statement jewelry from Sachin & Babi.

Right now, the Dillard’s End of Season sale is in full effect, so we’ve been busy scouring the site for the best deals as well as must-haves you can’t find anywhere else.

Below, our favorite on-sale and exclusive fashion and beauty items available right now at Dillard’s -- we suggest you bookmark this page, because we’ll be adding more incredible deals as we find them.

Gilda V Vamp Slingback Sandals Schutz Dillard's Gilda V Vamp Slingback Sandals Schutz Vamp up your outfit – whether it’s an LBD or a sweater and jeans -- with these seriously chic slingbacks. REGULARLY $165 $99 at Dillard's

Round Top Handle Saddle Bag Draper James Dillard's Round Top Handle Saddle Bag Draper James Reese Witherspoon’s adorable lifestyle brand does it again. This burgundy leather crossbody saddlebag will be your new can't-leave-home-without-it accessory. REGULARLY $188 $131.60 at Dillard's

Firefly Incognito Round Sunglasses Quay Australia Dillard's Firefly Incognito Round Sunglasses Quay Australia We’re big fans of this eyewear brand and all of their flattering frame shapes and lens shades. We’re also big fans of markdowns on said eyewear. REGULARLY $60 $45 at Dillard's

Women's Free TR Flyknit 3 Training Shoes Nike Dillard's Women's Free TR Flyknit 3 Training Shoes Nike If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to reacquaint yourself with the gym, these pretty Nikes might give you some extra motivation. The breathable upper offers stretch and support, while that sturdy-looking heel adds stability for lower-body exercises like squats. REGULARLY $120 $94.99 at Dillard's

Smoke and Metals Eye Shadow Palette Bobbi Brown Dillard's Smoke and Metals Eye Shadow Palette Bobbi Brown This limited-edition eye palette features shadows with matte, chrome and metal finishes -- aka everything you need for a perfect smoky look. REGULARLY $39 $30 at Dillard's

Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater Free People Dillard's Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater Free People This V-neck sweater is surprisingly versatile: Wear it with jeans, a skirt or over a dress; roll up the sleeves for a more casual look; or turn it into a one-shoulder top by adjusting the neckline. REGULARLY $128 $44.80 at Dillard's

Clear Circle Stadium Crossbody Bag Gianni Bini Dillard's Clear Circle Stadium Crossbody Bag Gianni Bini Attending a concert or sporting event that requires a clear purse? This Dillard's exclusive is your stylish alternative to a giant Ziploc bag. $40 at Dillard's

Gold Silk Stone Linear Earrings Givenchy Dillard's Gold Silk Stone Linear Earrings Givenchy If you're looking to add a pop of sparkle to your outfit, these Givenchy stunners will do the trick. REGULARLY $58 $29 at Dillard's

Kaiann Lace-Up Booties Vince Camuto Dillard's Kaiann Lace-Up Booties Vince Camuto These lace-up booties are the perfect mix of fashion, fun and function. REGULARLY $129 $77.40 at Dillard's

Purity Trio 3-Piece Gift Set Philosophy Dillard's Purity Trio 3-Piece Gift Set Philosophy Another Dillard's exclusive, this gift set (moisturizer, cleanser, mask) is the trifecta of must-have skincare products. $20 at Dillard's

Kolissa3 Suede Leopard Print Calf Hair Sling Pumps Vince Camuto Dillard's Kolissa3 Suede Leopard Print Calf Hair Sling Pumps Vince Camuto Animal print goes glam with these polished slingback pumps. The heel is low enough to keep you comfy all day (or night) long. REGULARLY $110 $66 at Dillard's

Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots Lucky Brand Dillard's Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots Lucky Brand With a stacked heel and subtle quilted pattern, these boots will truly elevate your outfit. We'll take a pair in all four colors. REGULARLY $219 $131.40 at Dillard's

Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress Gianni Bini Dillard's Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress Gianni Bini Now this is a look! Grab this Dillard’s exclusive sequin wrap dress for big events in 2020, like your birthday celebration or a black-tie affair. REGULARLY $189 $113.40 at Dillard's

Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals Gianni Bini Dillard's Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals Gianni Bini Another standout Dillard’s exclusive, these strappy sandals are the perfect balance of delicate and fun. If you’re craving a bolder look, they also come in fluorescent lime. $80 at Dillard's

Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat French Connection Dillard's Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat French Connection So soft. So cozy. So not a big deal if you end up sleeping in this faux fur creation from French Connection. REGULARLY $169 $100.80 at Dillard's

Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress Antonio Melani Dillard's Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress Antonio Melani Make a statement at your next big event with this gorgeous leather dress, available exclusively at Dillard’s. Add a pair of neutral booties or pumps -- blowout is optional. $299 at Dillard's

Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case Triforce Dillard's Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case Triforce If you’re like us, you invest a lot of money in your beauty products -- so let's protect them while traveling, shall we? This Dillard’s exclusive hardside case is lightweight but sturdy and has handy features like a detachable strap, interior organizing compartments and a vanity mirror. It also comes in a pretty champagne shade. $40 at Dillard's

Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition Guerlain Dillard's Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition Guerlain The reusable packaging of this limited edition Dillard’s exclusive was inspired by Greek goddesses and their extraordinary elegance and femininity. Not coincidentally, you’ll look and feel like a bronze goddess with a few swipes of this bronzing powder. $75 at Dillard's

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

