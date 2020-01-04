Shopping

Dillard's New Year Sale Is Still On! Shop the Best Fashion and Beauty Deals

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Confession: We were today years old when we realized that Dillard’s is a gold mine for fashion and beauty shopping.

While often overlooked by trend-seeking shoppers (guilty!), the department store offers a bounty of items from both high-end designers and affordable brands we love. We’re talking Free People and ASTR the Label apparel, Urban Decay and Guerlain, Givenchy and Ray-Ban accessories, and stunning statement jewelry from Sachin & Babi.

Right now, the Dillard’s End of Season sale is in full effect, so we’ve been busy scouring the site for the best deals as well as must-haves you can’t find anywhere else.

Below, our favorite on-sale and exclusive fashion and beauty items available right now at Dillard’s -- we suggest you bookmark this page, because we’ll be adding more incredible deals as we find them.

Foil Tricot Knit Cropped Wide-Leg Mini-Pleat Pants
MICHAEL Michael Kors
MICHAEL Michael Kors Foil Tricot Knit Cropped Wide-Leg Mini-Pleat Pants
Dillard's
Foil Tricot Knit Cropped Wide-Leg Mini-Pleat Pants
MICHAEL Michael Kors

We’re blaming Harry Styles for our newfound obsession with high-waist, wide-leg pants. 

REGULARLY $98

Normani Bias High Waist Cheetah Print Midi Skirt
Free People
Free People Normani Bias High Waist Cheetah Print Midi Skirt
Dillard's
Normani Bias High Waist Cheetah Print Midi Skirt
Free People

You know an item of clothing has become a wardrobe staple when it has its very own Instagram account. Score Free People’s version of the leopard-print midi skirt at a fantastic sale price.

REGULARLY $98

Gilda V Vamp Slingback Sandals
Schutz
Schutz Gilda V Vamp Slingback Sandals
Dillard's
Gilda V Vamp Slingback Sandals
Schutz

Vamp up your outfit – whether it’s an LBD or a sweater and jeans -- with these seriously chic slingbacks.

REGULARLY $165

Round Top Handle Saddle Bag
Draper James
Draper James Round Top Handle Saddle Bag
Dillard's
Round Top Handle Saddle Bag
Draper James

Reese Witherspoon’s adorable lifestyle brand does it again. This burgundy leather crossbody saddlebag will be your new can't-leave-home-without-it accessory.

REGULARLY $188

Firefly Incognito Round Sunglasses
Quay Australia
Quay Australia Firefly Incognito Round Sunglasses
Dillard's
Firefly Incognito Round Sunglasses
Quay Australia

We’re big fans of this eyewear brand and all of their flattering frame shapes and lens shades. We’re also big fans of markdowns on said eyewear.

REGULARLY $60

Women's Free TR Flyknit 3 Training Shoes
Nike
Nike Women's Free TR Flyknit 3 Training Shoes
Dillard's
Women's Free TR Flyknit 3 Training Shoes
Nike

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to reacquaint yourself with the gym, these pretty Nikes might give you some extra motivation. The breathable upper offers stretch and support, while that sturdy-looking heel adds stability for lower-body exercises like squats.

REGULARLY $120

Smoke and Metals Eye Shadow Palette
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Smoke and Metals Eye Shadow Palette
Dillard's
Smoke and Metals Eye Shadow Palette
Bobbi Brown

This limited-edition eye palette features shadows with matte, chrome and metal finishes -- aka everything you need for a perfect smoky look.

REGULARLY $39

Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater
Free People
Free People Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater
Dillard's
Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater
Free People

This V-neck sweater is surprisingly versatile: Wear it with jeans, a skirt or over a dress; roll up the sleeves for a more casual look; or turn it into a one-shoulder top by adjusting the neckline. 

REGULARLY $128

Clear Circle Stadium Crossbody Bag
Gianni Bini
Gianni Bini Clear Circle Stadium Crossbody Bag
Dillard's
Clear Circle Stadium Crossbody Bag
Gianni Bini

Attending a concert or sporting event that requires a clear purse? This Dillard's exclusive is your stylish alternative to a giant Ziploc bag.

Plus Dri-Fit Fleece Camo Print Training Crop Pullover
Nike
Nike Plus Dri-Fit Fleece Camo Print Training Crop Pullover
Dillard's
Plus Dri-Fit Fleece Camo Print Training Crop Pullover
Nike

Cropped, cozy, camo -- and an obvious necessity for getting to workouts during cooler months.

REGULARLY $60

Gold Silk Stone Linear Earrings
Givenchy
Givenchy Gold Silk Stone Linear Earrings
Dillard's
Gold Silk Stone Linear Earrings
Givenchy

If you're looking to add a pop of sparkle to your outfit, these Givenchy stunners will do the trick.

REGULARLY $58

Kaiann Lace-Up Booties
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Kaiann Lace-Up Booties
Dillard's
Kaiann Lace-Up Booties
Vince Camuto

These lace-up booties are the perfect mix of fashion, fun and function.

REGULARLY $129

Purity Trio 3-Piece Gift Set
Philosophy
Philosophy Purity Trio 3-Piece Gift Set
Dillard's
Purity Trio 3-Piece Gift Set
Philosophy

Another Dillard's exclusive, this gift set (moisturizer, cleanser, mask) is the trifecta of must-have skincare products.

Kolissa3 Suede Leopard Print Calf Hair Sling Pumps
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Kolissa3 Suede Leopard Print Calf Hair Sling Pumps
Dillard's
Kolissa3 Suede Leopard Print Calf Hair Sling Pumps
Vince Camuto

Animal print goes glam with these polished slingback pumps. The heel is low enough to keep you comfy all day (or night) long.

REGULARLY $110

Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots
Dillard's
Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots
Lucky Brand

With a stacked heel and subtle quilted pattern, these boots will truly elevate your outfit. We'll take a pair in all four colors.

REGULARLY $219

Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Gianni Bini
Gianni Bini Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Dillard's
Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Gianni Bini

Now this is a look! Grab this Dillard’s exclusive sequin wrap dress for big events in 2020, like your birthday celebration or a black-tie affair.

REGULARLY $189

Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals
Gianni Bini
Gianni Bini Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals
Dillard's
Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals
Gianni Bini

Another standout Dillard’s exclusive, these strappy sandals are the perfect balance of delicate and fun. If you’re craving a bolder look, they also come in fluorescent lime.

Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat
French Connection
French Connection Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat
Dillard's
Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat
French Connection

So soft. So cozy. So not a big deal if you end up sleeping in this faux fur creation from French Connection.

REGULARLY $169

Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress
Antonio Melani
Antonio Melani Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress
Dillard's
Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress
Antonio Melani

Make a statement at your next big event with this gorgeous leather dress, available exclusively at Dillard’s. Add a pair of neutral booties or pumps -- blowout is optional.

Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case
Triforce
Triforce Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case
Dillard's
Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case
Triforce

If you’re like us, you invest a lot of money in your beauty products -- so let's protect them while traveling, shall we? This Dillard’s exclusive hardside case is lightweight but sturdy and has handy features like a detachable strap, interior organizing compartments and a vanity mirror. It also comes in a pretty champagne shade.

Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition
Guerlain
Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition
Dillard's
Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition
Guerlain

The reusable packaging of this limited edition Dillard’s exclusive was inspired by Greek goddesses and their extraordinary elegance and femininity. Not coincidentally, you’ll look and feel like a bronze goddess with a few swipes of this bronzing powder.

