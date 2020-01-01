Dillard's New Year Sale -- Shop the Best Fashion and Beauty Deals
Confession: We were today years old when we realized that Dillard’s is a gold mine for fashion and beauty shopping.
While often overlooked by trend-seeking shoppers (guilty!), the department store offers a bounty of items from both high-end designers and affordable brands we love. We’re talking Free People and ASTR the Label apparel, Guerlain and Urban Decay makeup, Givenchy and Ray-Ban accessories, and stunning statement jewelry from Sachin & Babi.
Right now, the Dillard’s After Christmas sale is in full effect, so we’ve been busy scouring the site for the best deals as well as must-haves you can’t find anywhere else.
Below, our favorite on-sale and exclusive fashion and beauty items available right now at Dillard’s -- we suggest you bookmark this page, because we’ll be adding more incredible deals as we find them.
We’re blaming Harry Styles for our newfound obsession with high-waist, wide-leg pants.
This V-neck sweater is surprisingly versatile: Wear it with jeans, a skirt or over a dress; roll up the sleeves for a more casual look; or turn it into a one-shoulder top by adjusting the neckline.
With a stacked heel and subtle quilted pattern, these boots are made for walking -- everywhere. Check out all four must-have shades at the link.
Now this is a look! Grab this Dillard’s exclusive sequin wrap dress for big events in 2020, like your birthday celebration or a black-tie affair.
Another standout Dillard’s exclusive, these strappy sandals are the perfect balance of delicate and fun. If you’re craving a bolder look, they also come in fluorescent lime.
So soft. So cozy. So not a big deal if you end up sleeping in this faux fur creation from French Connection.
Make a statement at your next big event with this gorgeous leather dress, available exclusively at Dillard’s. Add a pair of neutral booties or pumps -- blowout is optional.
If you’re like us, you invest a lot of money in your beauty products -- so let's protect them while traveling, shall we? This Dillard’s exclusive hardside case is lightweight but sturdy and has handy features like a detachable strap, interior organizing compartments and a vanity mirror. It also comes in a pretty champagne shade.
The reusable packaging of this limited edition Dillard’s exclusive was inspired by Greek goddesses and their extraordinary elegance and femininity. Not coincidentally, you’ll look and feel like a bronze goddess with a few swipes of this bronzing powder.
