Shopping

Dillard's New Year Sale -- Shop the Best Fashion and Beauty Deals

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
dillards fashion beauty sale
Oliver Rossi/Getty Images

Confession: We were today years old when we realized that Dillard’s is a gold mine for fashion and beauty shopping.

While often overlooked by trend-seeking shoppers (guilty!), the department store offers a bounty of items from both high-end designers and affordable brands we love. We’re talking Free People and ASTR the Label apparel, Guerlain and Urban Decay makeup, Givenchy and Ray-Ban accessories, and stunning statement jewelry from Sachin & Babi.

Right now, the Dillard’s After Christmas sale is in full effect, so we’ve been busy scouring the site for the best deals as well as must-haves you can’t find anywhere else.

Below, our favorite on-sale and exclusive fashion and beauty items available right now at Dillard’s -- we suggest you bookmark this page, because we’ll be adding more incredible deals as we find them.

Foil Tricot Knit Cropped Wide-Leg Mini-Pleat Pants
MICHAEL Michael Kors
MICHAEL Michael Kors Foil Tricot Knit Cropped Wide-Leg Mini-Pleat Pants
Dillard's
Foil Tricot Knit Cropped Wide-Leg Mini-Pleat Pants
MICHAEL Michael Kors

We’re blaming Harry Styles for our newfound obsession with high-waist, wide-leg pants. 

REGULARLY $98

Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater
Free People
Free People Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater
Dillard's
Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater
Free People

This V-neck sweater is surprisingly versatile: Wear it with jeans, a skirt or over a dress; roll up the sleeves for a more casual look; or turn it into a one-shoulder top by adjusting the neckline. 

REGULARLY $128

Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots
Dillard's
Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots
Lucky Brand

With a stacked heel and subtle quilted pattern, these boots are made for walking -- everywhere. Check out all four must-have shades at the link.

REGULARLY $219

Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Gianni Bini
Gianni Bini Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Dillard's
Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Gianni Bini

Now this is a look! Grab this Dillard’s exclusive sequin wrap dress for big events in 2020, like your birthday celebration or a black-tie affair.

REGULARLY $189

Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals
Gianni Bini
Gianni Bini Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals
Dillard's
Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals
Gianni Bini

Another standout Dillard’s exclusive, these strappy sandals are the perfect balance of delicate and fun. If you’re craving a bolder look, they also come in fluorescent lime.

Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat
French Connection
French Connection Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat
Dillard's
Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat
French Connection

So soft. So cozy. So not a big deal if you end up sleeping in this faux fur creation from French Connection.

REGULARLY $169

Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress
Antonio Melani
Antonio Melani Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress
Dillard's
Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress
Antonio Melani

Make a statement at your next big event with this gorgeous leather dress, available exclusively at Dillard’s. Add a pair of neutral booties or pumps -- blowout is optional.

Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case
Triforce
Triforce Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case
Dillard's
Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case
Triforce

If you’re like us, you invest a lot of money in your beauty products -- so let's protect them while traveling, shall we? This Dillard’s exclusive hardside case is lightweight but sturdy and has handy features like a detachable strap, interior organizing compartments and a vanity mirror. It also comes in a pretty champagne shade.

Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition
Guerlain
Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition
Dillard's
Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition
Guerlain

The reusable packaging of this limited edition Dillard’s exclusive was inspired by Greek goddesses and their extraordinary elegance and femininity. Not coincidentally, you’ll look and feel like a bronze goddess with a few swipes of this bronzing powder.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Shopping Guide -- The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts from Golden Goose, Eberjey and More

2019's Biggest Fashion and Beauty Trends

The Best Beauty Gift Sets from Dyson, Chanel, Tarte and More

The Best Winter Boots That Are Functional and Fashionable