Shopping

Dillard's Sale -- Shop the Best After Christmas Deals

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
dillards fashion beauty sale
ETonline

Confession: We were today years old when we realized that Dillard’s is a gold mine for fashion and beauty shopping.

While often overlooked by trend-seeking shoppers (guilty!), the department store offers a bounty of items from both high-end designers and affordable brands we love. We’re talking Free People and ASTR the Label apparel, Guerlain and Urban Decay makeup, Givenchy and Ray-Ban accessories, and stunning statement jewelry from Sachin & Babi.

Right now, the Dillard’s After Christmas sale is in full effect, so we’ve been busy scouring the site for the best deals as well as must-haves you can’t find anywhere else.

Below, our favorite on-sale and exclusive fashion and beauty items available right now at Dillard’s -- we suggest you bookmark this page, because we’ll be adding more incredible deals as we find them.

Foil Tricot Knit Cropped Wide-Leg Mini-Pleat Pants
MICHAEL Michael Kors
MICHAEL Michael Kors Foil Tricot Knit Cropped Wide-Leg Mini-Pleat Pants
Dillard's
Foil Tricot Knit Cropped Wide-Leg Mini-Pleat Pants
MICHAEL Michael Kors

We’re blaming Harry Styles for our newfound obsession with high-waist, wide-leg pants. 

REGULARLY $98

Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater
Free People
Free People Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater
Dillard's
Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater
Free People

This V-neck sweater is surprisingly versatile: Wear it with jeans, a skirt or over a dress; roll up the sleeves for a more casual look; or turn it into a one-shoulder top by adjusting the neckline. 

REGULARLY $128

Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots
Dillard's
Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots
Lucky Brand

With a stacked heel and subtle quilted pattern, these boots are made for walking -- everywhere. Check out all four must-have shades at the link.

REGULARLY $219

Smoke and Metals Eye Shadow Palette
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Smoke and Metals Eye Shadow Palette
Dillard's
Smoke and Metals Eye Shadow Palette
Bobbi Brown

This limited-edition eye palette features shadows with matte, chrome and metal finishes -- aka everything you need for a perfect smoky look.

REGULARLY $39

Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Gianni Bini
Gianni Bini Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Dillard's
Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
Gianni Bini

Now this is a look! Grab this Dillard’s exclusive sequin wrap dress for New Year's Eve and wear it again for your birthday shenanigans or a black-tie event in 2020.

Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals
Gianni Bini
Gianni Bini Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals
Dillard's
Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals
Gianni Bini

Another standout Dillard’s exclusive, these strappy sandals are the perfect balance of delicate and fun. If you’re craving a bolder look, they also come in fluorescent lime.

Hi Honey Skinny Crop Raw Hem Jeans
Joe’s Jeans
Joe’s Jeans Hi Honey Skinny Crop Raw Hem Jeans
Dillard's
Hi Honey Skinny Crop Raw Hem Jeans
Joe’s Jeans

These particular pair of skinny jeans check off all of our favorite things: high waist, cropped length, raw hem, majorly on sale.

REGULARLY $178

Round Top Handle Saddle Bag
Draper James
Draper James Round Top Handle Saddle Bag
Dillard's
Round Top Handle Saddle Bag
Draper James

Reese Witherspoon’s adorable lifestyle brand does it again. This burgundy leather crossbody saddlebag will be your new can't-leave-home-without-it accessory.

REGULARLY $188

Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat
French Connection
French Connection Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat
Dillard's
Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat
French Connection

So soft. So cozy. So not a big deal if you end up sleeping in this faux fur creation from French Connection.

REGULARLY $169

Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress
Antonio Melani
Antonio Melani Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress
Dillard's
Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress
Antonio Melani

Make a statement at your next big event with this leather dress (it’s also available in black), available exclusively at Dillard’s. Add a pair of neutral booties or pumps -- blowout is optional.

Gold Emerald Medium Drop Earrings
Givenchy
Givenchy Gold Emerald Medium Drop Earrings
Dillard's
Gold Emerald Medium Drop Earrings
Givenchy

In addition to their stunning design, these Givenchy emerald drop earrings have a foldover closure -- meaning they’ll stay put all night long.

REGULARLY $45

Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case
Triforce
Triforce Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case
Dillard's
Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case
Triforce

If you’re like us, you invest a lot of money in your beauty products -- so let's protect them while traveling, shall we? This Dillard’s exclusive hardside case is lightweight but sturdy and has handy features like a detachable strap, interior organizing compartments and a vanity mirror. It also comes in a pretty champagne shade.

Women's Free TR Flyknit 3 Training Shoes
Nike
Nike Women's Free TR Flyknit 3 Training Shoes
Dillard's
Women's Free TR Flyknit 3 Training Shoes
Nike

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to reacquaint yourself with the gym, these pretty Nikes might give you some extra motivation. The breathable upper offers stretch and support, while that sturdy-looking heel adds stability for lower-body exercises like squats.

REGULARLY $120

Normani Bias High Waist Cheetah Print Midi Skirt
Free People
Free People Normani Bias High Waist Cheetah Print Midi Skirt
Dillard's
Normani Bias High Waist Cheetah Print Midi Skirt
Free People

You know an item of clothing has become a wardrobe staple when it has its very own Instagram account. Score Free People’s version of the leopard-print midi skirt at a fantastic sale price.

REGULARLY $98

Firefly Incognito Round Sunglasses
Quay Australia
Quay Australia Firefly Incognito Round Sunglasses
Dillard's
Firefly Incognito Round Sunglasses
Quay Australia

We’re big fans of this eyewear brand and all of their flattering frame shapes and lens shades. We’re also big fans of markdowns on said eyewear.

REGULARLY $60

Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition
Guerlain
Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition
Dillard's
Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition
Guerlain

The reusable packaging of this limited edition Dillard’s exclusive was inspired by Greek goddesses and their extraordinary elegance and femininity. Not coincidentally, you’ll look and feel like a bronze goddess with a few swipes of this bronzing powder.

Gilda V Vamp Slingback Sandals
Schutz
Schutz Gilda V Vamp Slingback Sandals
Dillard's
Gilda V Vamp Slingback Sandals
Schutz

Vamp up your outfit – whether it’s an LBD or a sweater and jeans -- with these seriously chic slingbacks.

REGULARLY $165

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Shopping Guide -- The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts from Golden Goose, Eberjey and More

2019's Biggest Fashion and Beauty Trends

The Best Beauty Gift Sets from Dyson, Chanel, Tarte and More

The Best Winter Boots That Are Functional and Fashionable