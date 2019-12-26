Dillard's Sale -- Shop the Best After Christmas Deals

Confession: We were today years old when we realized that Dillard’s is a gold mine for fashion and beauty shopping.

While often overlooked by trend-seeking shoppers (guilty!), the department store offers a bounty of items from both high-end designers and affordable brands we love. We’re talking Free People and ASTR the Label apparel, Guerlain and Urban Decay makeup, Givenchy and Ray-Ban accessories, and stunning statement jewelry from Sachin & Babi.

Right now, the Dillard’s After Christmas sale is in full effect, so we’ve been busy scouring the site for the best deals as well as must-haves you can’t find anywhere else.

Below, our favorite on-sale and exclusive fashion and beauty items available right now at Dillard’s -- we suggest you bookmark this page, because we’ll be adding more incredible deals as we find them.

Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater Free People Dillard's Moonbeam Alpaca V-Neck Crop Sweater Free People This V-neck sweater is surprisingly versatile: Wear it with jeans, a skirt or over a dress; roll up the sleeves for a more casual look; or turn it into a one-shoulder top by adjusting the neckline. REGULARLY $128 $76.80 at Dillard's

Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots Lucky Brand Dillard's Prouska Suede Block Heel Tall Boots Lucky Brand With a stacked heel and subtle quilted pattern, these boots are made for walking -- everywhere. Check out all four must-have shades at the link. REGULARLY $219 $131.40 at Dillard's

Smoke and Metals Eye Shadow Palette Bobbi Brown Dillard's Smoke and Metals Eye Shadow Palette Bobbi Brown This limited-edition eye palette features shadows with matte, chrome and metal finishes -- aka everything you need for a perfect smoky look. REGULARLY $39 $30 at Dillard's

Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress Gianni Bini Dillard's Moor Allover Sequin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress Gianni Bini Now this is a look! Grab this Dillard’s exclusive sequin wrap dress for New Year's Eve and wear it again for your birthday shenanigans or a black-tie event in 2020. $189 at Dillard's

Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals Gianni Bini Dillard's Kameela Leather Strappy Dress Sandals Gianni Bini Another standout Dillard’s exclusive, these strappy sandals are the perfect balance of delicate and fun. If you’re craving a bolder look, they also come in fluorescent lime. $80 at Dillard's

Hi Honey Skinny Crop Raw Hem Jeans Joe’s Jeans Dillard's Hi Honey Skinny Crop Raw Hem Jeans Joe’s Jeans These particular pair of skinny jeans check off all of our favorite things: high waist, cropped length, raw hem, majorly on sale. REGULARLY $178 $62.30 at Dillard's

Round Top Handle Saddle Bag Draper James Dillard's Round Top Handle Saddle Bag Draper James Reese Witherspoon’s adorable lifestyle brand does it again. This burgundy leather crossbody saddlebag will be your new can't-leave-home-without-it accessory. REGULARLY $188 $131.60 at Dillard's

Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat French Connection Dillard's Buona Faux Fur Zip Front Coat French Connection So soft. So cozy. So not a big deal if you end up sleeping in this faux fur creation from French Connection. REGULARLY $169 $126 at Dillard's

Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress Antonio Melani Dillard's Luxury Collection Abigail Genuine Leather Dress Antonio Melani Make a statement at your next big event with this leather dress (it’s also available in black), available exclusively at Dillard’s. Add a pair of neutral booties or pumps -- blowout is optional. $299 at Dillard's

Gold Emerald Medium Drop Earrings Givenchy Dillard's Gold Emerald Medium Drop Earrings Givenchy In addition to their stunning design, these Givenchy emerald drop earrings have a foldover closure -- meaning they’ll stay put all night long. REGULARLY $45 $33.75 at Dillard's

Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case Triforce Dillard's Provence Collection 12" Hardside Travel Beauty Colorblock Case Triforce If you’re like us, you invest a lot of money in your beauty products -- so let's protect them while traveling, shall we? This Dillard’s exclusive hardside case is lightweight but sturdy and has handy features like a detachable strap, interior organizing compartments and a vanity mirror. It also comes in a pretty champagne shade. $40 at Dillard's

Women's Free TR Flyknit 3 Training Shoes Nike Dillard's Women's Free TR Flyknit 3 Training Shoes Nike If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to reacquaint yourself with the gym, these pretty Nikes might give you some extra motivation. The breathable upper offers stretch and support, while that sturdy-looking heel adds stability for lower-body exercises like squats. REGULARLY $120 $94.99 at Dillard's

Firefly Incognito Round Sunglasses Quay Australia Dillard's Firefly Incognito Round Sunglasses Quay Australia We’re big fans of this eyewear brand and all of their flattering frame shapes and lens shades. We’re also big fans of markdowns on said eyewear. REGULARLY $60 $45 at Dillard's

Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition Guerlain Dillard's Terracotta Bronzing Powder Limited Edition Guerlain The reusable packaging of this limited edition Dillard’s exclusive was inspired by Greek goddesses and their extraordinary elegance and femininity. Not coincidentally, you’ll look and feel like a bronze goddess with a few swipes of this bronzing powder. $75 at Dillard's

Gilda V Vamp Slingback Sandals Schutz Dillard's Gilda V Vamp Slingback Sandals Schutz Vamp up your outfit – whether it’s an LBD or a sweater and jeans -- with these seriously chic slingbacks. REGULARLY $165 $99 at Dillard's

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

