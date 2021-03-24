The cost of Disney+ is going up... and soon.

On March 26, a Disney+ membership will increase $10, jumping from $70 to $80 for an annual subscription. For monthly subscribers, the price will increase $1, from $7/month to $8/month.

If you’re a monthly subscriber who’s already signed up, consider locking in the lower annual plan price before March 26 to save yourself a few bucks. (Think of all the things you could get!) If you’re still on the fence on whether it’s worth it to enter the wonderful world of Disney streaming, we have some information that might help.

A competing streaming service to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other leading streaming service platforms, Disney+ is home to a magical world of movies, shows and specials. It’s also the home of Marvel, Star Wars, 20th Century Studio properties like The Simpsons, and shows about our natural world from National Geographic.

That means you can start with a classic show like Boy Meets World, hop to a Disney Channel Original Movie like Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century to Marvel wonders like WandaVision or the new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (streaming Friday, March 19), then right over to your favorite episode of The Simpsons. From there, you could check out a Pixar film like the award-winning Soul and then jump over to the NatGeo show The World According to Jeff Goldblum and, finally, finish up with an episode or two of The Mandalorian. With premier access, you can even stream new titles like the latest Disney animation feature Raya and the Last Dragon.

It's a wonderful world indeed! Be sure to sign up before the Disney+ price increase goes into effect on March 26.

There’s so much content available to stream on the Disney+ streaming platform that it might feel a little overwhelming. Don’t worry, we’ve handled that too. Below are our lists of the best movies, TV shows, originals and other great things on the platform to get you started ahead of the price rise.

