The second season of The Mandalorian may be behind us, and there may be no new Marvel flicks coming soon, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing new to watch on Disney+. March is full of must-see movies and series, finales and premieres, and we’ve curated the best of the best, from an instant animated classic to one unmissable documentary.

Whether you’re in the mood to get lost in a fantasy or just learn something new, you’ll find something to fall in love with here, with unforgettable appearances from Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Emilio Estevez, Lauren Graham, Awkwafina, Kelly Marie Tran and many more.

So grab your favorite slanket, heat up some cocoa, and let us point you to your next big TV obsession.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Series Premiere (March 19)

So what if there are no new Marvel movies coming out soon? We’ve got two unforgettable characters from the MCU teaming up for this hotly anticipated miniseries. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their respective roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, as they go on the offensive against the Flag Smasher adversary.

Raya and the LastDragon(March 5)

It’s been a long wait (this flick was supposed to come out last year) but now it’s finally time to say it: Welcome to the fantastic land of Kumandra, inspired by Southeast Asian countries and cultures, including Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and more. This computer-animated adventure follows Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) and her pet pill bug-pug mix (Alan Tudyk) as they search for an elusive dragon that might help save the world.

WandaVisionSeasonFinale (March 5)

If we still had water coolers to gather around, this would be the show that dominated all that conversation. We won’t get into the show’s plot here (we hate spoilers as much as you do) but suffice it to say, the ending for this season is bound to be… we’re gonna say it: Magical. Whatever happens, you can bet we’ll see some amazing performances from Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and show-stealer Kathryn Hahn.

WandaVision Disney Plus WandaVision Watch Now

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Series Premiere (March 26)

If you loved the 1992 Emilio Estevez flick about a scrappy peewee hockey team, you should check out this TV series, which features the return of Estevez and a continuation of that homage to the sport. But this time around, the Ducks are no underdogs. When a 12-year-old team reject finds himself in need of a new squad, he builds his own, with the help of Estevez’s returning character, Gordon Bombay.

Own the Room(March 12)

Looking for some counterprogramming? Check out this National Geographic documentary about young entrepreneurs around the world. Five students from countries such as Nepal, Kenya, Greece and Puerto Rico tackle huge obstacles to make their dreams come true. At stake: A $100,000 grand prize.

Own the Room Disney Plus Disney Plus Own the Room Disney Plus Watch Now

Want to see what other titles are heading to the streaming service in March? Get the full list below:

AvailableMarch5

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM Season 2

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access required)

WandaVision Season Finale



Available March 12

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER Seasons 1-8

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season 7

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Own the Room

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Marvel Studios: Legends



Available March 19

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series Season 3

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed Season 1

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Series Premiere



Available March 26

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: As Time Goes By

Disney Pickle and Peanut Seasons 1-2

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Series Premiere

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 2

Inside Pixar: Foundations Batch 3 Premiere



RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Movies to Watch on Disney Plus for Black History Month

MCU Streaming Guide: How to Watch the Marvel Movies in the Right Order

How to Watch the New Britney Spears Documentary

Disney Channel Original Movies on Disney Plus

How to Watch Brandy and Whitney Houston's 'Cinderella' on Disney Plus

How to Watch the Pixar's 'Soul' on Disney Plus

Everything 'Star Wars' Streaming on Disney Plus