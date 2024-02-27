DJ Khaled is catching some flack for a video the music producer shared to his Instagram on Monday. In the video, the GRAMMY winner has two of his security guards carry him from his car to a nearby truck and then to the stage in order to keep his Nike sneakers clean for a performance at the 2024 South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami.

"I don't want to get my Jordans dirty. Can I get everybody to help me?" Khaled, 48, asked from his personal car as two security guards approached to assist him. "Thank you, brothers. I appreciate it."

"Can't mess up the Js," the Miami-based DJ said as he was loaded into the back of a truck, which transported him to a spot near the stage.

Once at the stage, the same guards lifted Khaled up once again and carried him to the stairs for his entrance. He thanked the men before walking out and greeting his fans in the crowd.

In the post's caption, Khaled teased his two upcoming Drake collaborations that'll appear on his upcoming album. "When I say 2✌🏽 you say DRAKES," he wrote. "new album in the works."

Some commentators joked that, as fellow sneakerheads, they wished they could keep their shoes that clean, while others noted that the security guards "are strong!"

But overwhelmingly, the comments lashed out at Khaled for the display.

"Bob Marley would of just walked out to the stage barefoot lol," one user quipped, while another questioned why Khaled didn't wear sandals and "put on the Jordans before walking onstage?"

"Guards don't get paid enough for dat," a commentator noted, receiving over 7,500 likes.

A fan wrote, "Honestly Khaled i think you deserve all your success and achievements in life…you are a real inspiration…but this time you took too far…and I don’t care if this was some kind of a joke or if you thanked them…or if this was just about the Jordans…it’s wrong in so many ways to share this…it’s disrespectful to the guards…they are not slaves…"

On X (formerly Twitter), a user commented that Khaled is "easily the corniest mf alive."

"DJ Khaled, a 48-year old presumed adult and full grown man asks to be carried because he doesn’t wanna get his Jordans dirty," another X user wrote. "Pathetic."

"DJ KHALED IS THE MOST ANNOYING SNEAKERHEAD IN THE WORLD," another user declared.

Several users on both platforms called out Khaled -- who is the son of Palestinian immigrants -- for sharing such videos while keeping silent about what some have labeled a "genocide" of Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Khaled has switched gears and has been celebrating his recent win against Charles Barkley in a par-3, head-to-head golf contest. After Barkley, a seasoned amateur golfer, won the first hole and claimed the victory, Khaled won the following two rematches.

"AND THE WINNER IS DJ KHALED !!!!! ALL THEY SEE IS THE GLORY BUT THEY DONT KNOW THE STORY , I ROLL WIT GOD !!!!!!!" the music producer captioned his victory post on Instagram. "Bless up my brother Charles Barkley! You are an amazing man! It was an honor to be able to play with you! Bless up my sis @hallylead ! WIN WITH US OR WATCH US WIN! LETS GOLF! WE THE BEST ALL SHIFTS! ALL CATEGORIES"

"I beat him. We played three games, I won two. Like, that was the easiest game I've ever played in my whole career," Khaled said in a video posted to his Instagram page after the win.

Immediately following his win, Khaled challenged Rory McIlroy to a nine-hole game.

"Rory, when me and you going toe-to-toe on the golf course? That's right, when me and you going to be on the golf course and play 18 -- nine, let's play nine -- just for fun and just for me to be around greatness so I can perfect my game," Khaled said.

Mcllroy accepted the challenge, saying, "Any time."

