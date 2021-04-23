DMX will be honored by family and friends on Saturday in a private memorial service ahead of his private funeral. Details of the service are still in the works, including attendance numbers and ticketing information. Fans are encouraged to refer to DMX's Instagram for updates or additional information. The Barclays Center has a capacity of 19,000, though COVID restrictions will mandate limited attendance. One of DMX's final big concerts took place at Barclays Center back in June 2019.

If you would like to honor DMX's life and watch the memorial service, read on below for what you need to know.

When and where is DMX's memorial service? The memorial is set to be held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Saturday, April 24, prior to a private funeral at a New York City church on Sunday, April 25.

What time is the service and how to watch: DMX's celebration of life memorial on Saturday will begin at 4 p.m. ET, and will be live streamed on DMX's YouTube channel. The homegoing celebration will be held on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET and will broadcast live on BET and its YouTube channel.

Who will be in attendance: Attendance to both the Celebration of Life memorial and the homegoing celebration will be restricted to close friends and family due to health and safety guidelines. New York State currently limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity. New York State COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols will be followed.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist died on April 9, days after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack. He was 50.

After being hospitalized, a source close to DMX told ET that medical staff "tried to revive him twice in the house, and revived him again in the hospital."

A vigil was held on April 5 for the rapper, as he fought for his life. That day, ET spoke with Craig Brodhead, a member of DMX's management team and a friend of more than 30 years who was one of the estimated 500 people who gathered together for the vigil.

In a statement to ET after his death, DMX's family honored him as a "warrior who fought till the very end."

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," the statement read. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX."

