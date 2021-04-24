DMX has taken his final ride through New York City.

Before the rapper's memorial service on Saturday, his red casket was driven from where he grew up in Yonkers, New York to Brooklyn's Barclays Center, where one of DMX's final big concerts took place back in June 2019. His casket was carried on a monster truck with the words "Long Live DMX" written on the side. A procession of motorcycle riders followed the truck along its route, an homage to the Ruff Ryders, the group with whom DMX rose to fame.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died on Friday at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York. He was 50. He had suffered a heart attack, according to multiple reports, and was first rushed to the hospital on April 2. His legacy will be honored by family and friends in the celebration of life memorial beginning at 4 p.m. ET and will be live streamed on DMX's YouTube channel. The homegoing celebration will be held on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET and will broadcast live on BET and its YouTube channel.

In a statement to ET after his death, DMX's family honored him as a "warrior who fought till the very end."

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," the statement read. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX."

DMX’s casket has arrived at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on a massive monster truck for his memorial service pic.twitter.com/Q2L7B2L04D — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 24, 2021

They shutdown the whole Trinity bridge for X. More than 2000 motorcycles riding through. Almost missed my vaccine appointment but glad I got to witness that.



RIP DMX pic.twitter.com/fjqVRouHL0 — A. (@YourFavNepali) April 24, 2021

DMX memorial at Barclays: thousands of bikes and his casket in a monster truck. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/VDeeYS76M5 — Sarah! (@SarahisSorry) April 24, 2021

