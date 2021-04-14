Mehcad Brooks is throwing his hat in the ring to, one day, portray DMX in a biopic.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show, the Mortal Kombat actor opened up about the late rapper's influence on his life, calling him the Black community's "rockstar."

"So everybody talks about like, DMX is not the greatest rapper alive. I understand that. Everybody talks about Tupac. Everybody talks about Biggie. Everybody talks about Jay Z, Andre 3000, Eminem, Kendrick. Got it. But DMX spoke to me in a way that no other rapper did," Brooks said. "DMX was our heavy metal. He was our heavy metal. And I liked Metallica, I liked Mötley Crüe, I liked that kind of stuff. I grew up with a varied taste in music, and so when I heard DMX, I was like, this is our rockstar. This is our heavy metal rockstar. So I grew up just like this [shows fingers crossed] with DMX in my ears the whole time."

Cane told Brooks that he could see the actor being the perfect choice to play the rapper in a future biopic. "Listen, I would be blessed," Brooks replied. "I would honor his memory in such a way, and I would be honored and humbled. From your lips to God's ears... We'll see.”

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died at the age of 50 last Friday at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York. He had suffered a heart attack, according to multiple reports, and was first rushed to the hospital on April 2. On Monday, his family released a statement saying they would keep the public posted on any funeral/memorial service arrangements.

Fans can see Brooks in Mortal Kombat when it releases in theaters and steams on HBO Max on April 23.

