Desiree Lindstrom is paying tribute to the life and legacy of her beloved fiancé, DMX.

Ahead of the late star's private memorial at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Saturday, Lindstrom, who shared her 4-year-old son, Exodus, with DMX, wrote a few words about how "hard" it was going to be to say goodbye to her son's father.

"Today is very hard for me and my family...but one thing that is keeping me going is knowing that my son and I just gained an amazing angel, my fiancé and Exodus father...Earl Simmons..!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her son. "I will forever love you and you will always be in my heart!"

Fans were invited to live stream the memorial service on his YouTube channel on Saturday. Before it started, DMX took his final ride through New York City. His red casket was driven from where he grew up in Yonkers, New York, to Brooklyn's Barclays Center, where one of DMX's final big concerts took place back in June 2019.

Lindstrom and her son, along with the rest of DMX's kids and their mothers, took the stage during the memorial to shares some touching words.

"Everything he did, he did for you all," said one of his family members. "He always wanted to please you, he always wanted to give his best show. We are now the ones who are hurting…He changed your lives through his music."

She added that DMX's wish "was to have all his children together, all of the mothers on one accord. So today we celebrate, today, long live Earl Simmons."

YouTube

A day before the memorial, Lindstrom also posted an photo of her and DMX kissing on her Instagram Story, writing, "I love you so much baby!"

Instagram Story

She recently got a tattoo in memory of the man she was set to marry. Black Ink Crew's Krystal Kills shared a photo of the tattoo on her Instagram page, which reads, "Dog Love" with a large "X" underneath. The tattoo artist also shared several photos of herself alongside Lindstrom and the rapper.

"Dog Love" is the name of DMX's 2006 song and the "X" was drawn in the same font the late performer used to stylize his stage name.

"The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go," Lindstrom wrote in a heartfelt tribute to the rapper on Instagram. "I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love...truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for [our son] Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons...forever X."

DMX died on April 9, days after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack. He was 50.

A vigil was held on April 5 for the GRAMMY-nominated artist as he fought for his life. That day, ET spoke with Craig Brodhead, a member of DMX's management team and a friend of more than 30 years, who was one of the estimated 500 people who gathered together for the vigil.

A private funeral for DMX will be held at a New York City church on Sunday. The homegoing celebration will be held at 2:30 pm ET and broadcast live on BET and DMX's YouTube channel.

RELATED CONTENT

Mehcad Brooks Would Be 'Honored & Humbled' to Play DMX in a Biopic

DMX’s Family Releases Statement Regarding Master Recordings & Memorial

DMX's Ex-Wife Emotionally Honors Late Rapper on Her 50th Birthday

Remembering Prince Philip and DMX: Inside Their Legacies This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery