Duane "Dog" Chapman and his longtime assistant, Moon Angell, are opening up about their "intimate" bond.

In a sneak peek clip for the Feb. 3 episode of The Dr. Oz Show, Dog reveals how Moon was responsible for saving his life following the death of his wife, Beth Chapman.

He says that he called Moon at a particularly dark time, when he was contemplating suicide.

"I couldn't stop crying," he says. "I wasn't going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I wasn't going to take a lot of pills because she left, Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought I just need one drink of water."

When host Dr. Oz asks if Dog had planned to take his own life, he replies, "Oh yeah."

And the reality star credits Moon with bringing him back to life.

"She's pretty rough, this one," he says.

"I say brutally honest," Moon replies.

"I say brutal," Dog says.

It was Moon's tough love that brought the bounty hunter back from the brink.

"I don't go in and out. It's one way," she says. "This is the way we're going to do it. He needs to get going. We need to get back on the show and get him busy again."

As for whether or not their relationship is "intimate," Moon says, "It has to be intimate because there's a lot of powerful things going on with Dog."

ET reported earlier this month that Dog and Moon are not dating. Romance rumors began when Dog's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, shared a cryptic tweet that many thought was referencing Moon.

"If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho" she wrote at the time, adding, "My dad is a GROWN A** MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this."

Beth died last June after a battle with cancer. Dog previously opened up to ET about whether he's ready to date again following Beth's death. Watch the exclusive clip below for more:

