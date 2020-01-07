Despite reports and social media posts claiming that Duane "Dog" Chapman is dating Moon Angell, ET has exclusively learned that the two are not romantic.

According to a family source, Angell and Chapman have known each other for 30 years and Angell has served as the reality star's long-time assistant.

The source says Angell helps Chapman with everything from cleaning up around the house to cooking, and adds that Angell "is not somebody who showed up yesterday."

Initial romance rumors regarding the Dog the Bounty Hunter star were first sparked on Monday when Chapman's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, took to Twitter where she insinuated that Angell had begun a romance with her father.

"If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho" she tweeted, adding, "My dad is a GROWN A** MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this."

If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 7, 2020

My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this. — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 7, 2020

Additionally, she commented with a series of throwing up emojis on a snapshot the reality star snapped alongside Angell, which he posted to Instagram on Sunday. The comment was subsequently deleted.

Chapman has spent the last seven months in mourning following the death of his wife, Beth Chapman. After a two-year battle with throat cancer, his wife died on June 26 at the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

ET has reached out to a rep for Chapman for comment.

ET spoke with the Dog the Bounty Hunter star in September, and he opened up about how lonely life has been since his wife's death.

"It's really hard alone, because as soon as you get alone, bam, it hits you. So, I try not to be alone," he revealed, adding that his bounty-hunting team and children have been looking out for him. "Sometimes they know I gotta be alone, but it hurts worse or you feel it more when you're all alone."

Chapman also said that, while he doesn't plan on tying the knot again -- as Beth was his fifth wife -- he hasn't ruled out dating in the future. He also said that women he'd been photographed with following his wife's death aren't his girlfriends, but he's not against messing with the paparazzi.

"I walk by all these girls... I said, 'Hey, Mama, I'll make you famous,'" he shared. "They're not really my girlfriends. I'm not saying I'm not gonna have one, 'cause I will, [but] I'm not gonna get married."

Watch the video below to hear more.

-- Additional reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

