No dogs allowed... on the pier! The Dog Whisperer himself, Cesar Millan, was given a warning by Redondo Beach police after he took a walk with his dogs on the beachside city's pier, where dogs are not permitted.

The Redondo Beach PD posted a photo of one of their officers alongside Millan and his pups, along with the warning they gave the reality TV star as a reminder to the South Bay community, that dogs -- not even Millan's dogs, are not allowed on the Redondo Beach Pier.

The RBPD also noted in their post that Millan complied with the warning and promptly walked off the pier with his pups.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that dogs are not allowed on the Redondo Beach Pier! Not even the dog whisperer @cesarsway," RBPD wrote in a post shared to Instagram Tuesday. "Cesar was given a warning and promptly complied with the law prohibiting dogs on the pier. Thanks for understanding sir! #DogWhisperer #CesarMilan #WeAreTheCommunity."

When ET last spoke to Milan back in 2021, where he shared how through his Dog Psychology Center, he's creating both better dogs and better humans, by bringing dogs to his center to work on their behavior.

"A new start," Millan said of the benefits of bringing the dogs to his psychology center over training them in their homes, as seen in his previous television series. "The dog doesn't have any bad memory here."

While Millan did not share any tips for new dog owners, he did tell ET's Matt Cohen about the best way for young kids to approach dogs they want to pet.

"If you're a kid in America, you're gonna learn this: ask if you can pet the dog. That is the wrong this to tell the kid," Millan maintained. "What I taught my kids, assess and evaluate. Let the dog come to you, claim your space, wait until the dog tells you he trusts you, then you can touch, talk or give eye contact."

