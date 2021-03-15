Doja Cat's GRAMMYs Glam: Her Stylist Details Inspiration Behind Her Futuristic Look (Exclusive)
Doja Cat's stylist is sharing all the details on her two iconic GRAMMY looks. Brett Alan Nelson joined ET to recap the best fashion moments from Sunday night. The celebrity stylist, who also dressed Lizzo and Noah Cyrus for music's illustrious event, revealed the inspiration behind Doja's daring ensembles.
"We're moving into a new album cycle with Doja, which is called Planet Her, so we definitely keep the idea of futurism in our mind frame without looking like the campy Pinterest future board," Nelson tells ET.
Doja, who was nominated in three categories, turned heads when she stepped out in a stunning custom Roberto Cavalli gown, featuring a plunging neckline, leather panels and green-and-black feathered skirt.
"I knew when we got offers for GRAMMYs we wanted to go with my friend Fausto Puglisi, who just took over Cavalli," the stylist says. "I gave him some keywords and we talked about the idea of future and color and being tough and sexy and he brought this motorcycle future queen to us. When Doja saw it she knew that was the look."
The star then transformed into a sexy, futuristic Doja for the performance of her viral, GRAMMY-nominated song, "Say So." Doja was covered in head-to-toe vinyl courtesy of a custom-designed couture corset by Jean Paul Gaultier, boasting exaggerated padded hips and bust, paired with a full-coverage Vex Latex catsuit.
"Gaultier, I've been such a massive fan of since I was so young and we've been very lucky to be using things for upcoming projects and also to have this amazing custom moment," Nelson shares. "I told them I wanted it made in vinyl, which they kind of questioned at first because it's not a very Gaultier fabric to use, but the house is so happy. I'm still pinching myself that Jean Paul Gaultier made us a custom look."
Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas and hairstylist Jared "JStayReady" Henderson were responsible for Doja's beauty looks. They used products from Dermaflash, Shiseido and Joico to create the musician's edgy, grunge-style glam for the red carpet -- complete with a sultry smoky eye and a cool, textured mullet.
Shop the key makeup and hairstyling products that were used on Doja for her big night, ahead.
