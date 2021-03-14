Grammys

Lizzo Rocked $8 Faux Mink Lashes for Her Flawless 2021 GRAMMYs Beauty Look

By Amy Lee‍
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo was absolutely stunning at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, and we're extra obsessed with her glam. The star stepped out onto the red carpet in a mint green ruched and ruffled dress by Balmain, complemented by a gorgeous makeup look. And if you're anything like us, whatever product Lizzo approves of -- like the viral TikTok leggings she tried -- we want it. 

The multi-talented musician (a three-time GRAMMY winner herself!) presented the Best New Artist award to Megan Thee Stallion tonight. For music's biggest event Lizzo's makeup artist Alexx Mayo created a makeup look of an airbrushed-looking base, sultry smoky eye, glossy lip and fluttery lashes, using Charlotte Tilbury, Kiss and Dermaflash products -- including $8 drugstore lashes. 

“For this look, I wanted to contrast the softness of the Balmain gown with a striking, smokey feline eye shape and kissable soft lips," Mayo said in a press release. 

The makeup artist shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, showing a close-up of Lizzo's beauty look. 

To recreate her 2021 GRAMMYs glam, shop the key makeup items Mayo used on Lizzo.  

GET THE LOOK: 

Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device
Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device
Sephora
Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device
The makeup artist prepped Lizzo's skin before applying makeup with the Dermaflash Luxe. It is a dermaplaning beauty tool that glides over the face to remove dead skin cells, debris and peach fuzz, according to the Sephora website. 
$199 AT SEPHORA
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation in 12.5 Warm
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation in 12.5 Warm
The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation is a staple in Mayo's kit, and the makeup pro has used it numerous times on Lizzo for performances, events and photo shoots. The full-coverage foundation has a natural matte finish, stated on the Nordstrom website. 
$44 AT NORDSTROM
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Diva Lights
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Luxury Eyeshadow Palette
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Diva Lights
The brand says the four eyeshadows in this limited-edition palette were formulated to deliver a soft-focus, brightening effect, thanks to the pearl pigments that have a smooth, shimmery finish. 
$53 AT NORDSTROM
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm in Passion Kiss
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm in Passion Kiss
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm in Passion Kiss
Lizzo's perfect pout was created with this new lipstick and lip balm hybrid. 
$34 AT NORDSTROM
Kiss Lash Couture Matte Black Faux Mink, Matte Sheer
Kiss Lash Couture Matte Black Faux Mink, Matte Sheer
Ulta
Kiss Lash Couture Matte Black Faux Mink, Matte Sheer
To complete Lizzo's stunning GRAMMYs makeup, Mayo used this plush matte black faux mink lash set. Buy one, get one 50% off at Ulta. 
$8 AT ULTA

