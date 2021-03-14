Lizzo Rocked $8 Faux Mink Lashes for Her Flawless 2021 GRAMMYs Beauty Look
Lizzo was absolutely stunning at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, and we're extra obsessed with her glam. The star stepped out onto the red carpet in a mint green ruched and ruffled dress by Balmain, complemented by a gorgeous makeup look. And if you're anything like us, whatever product Lizzo approves of -- like the viral TikTok leggings she tried -- we want it.
The multi-talented musician (a three-time GRAMMY winner herself!) presented the Best New Artist award to Megan Thee Stallion tonight. For music's biggest event Lizzo's makeup artist Alexx Mayo created a makeup look of an airbrushed-looking base, sultry smoky eye, glossy lip and fluttery lashes, using Charlotte Tilbury, Kiss and Dermaflash products -- including $8 drugstore lashes.
“For this look, I wanted to contrast the softness of the Balmain gown with a striking, smokey feline eye shape and kissable soft lips," Mayo said in a press release.
The makeup artist shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, showing a close-up of Lizzo's beauty look.
To recreate her 2021 GRAMMYs glam, shop the key makeup items Mayo used on Lizzo.
