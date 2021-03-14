Lizzo was absolutely stunning at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, and we're extra obsessed with her glam. The star stepped out onto the red carpet in a mint green ruched and ruffled dress by Balmain, complemented by a gorgeous makeup look. And if you're anything like us, whatever product Lizzo approves of -- like the viral TikTok leggings she tried -- we want it.

The multi-talented musician (a three-time GRAMMY winner herself!) presented the Best New Artist award to Megan Thee Stallion tonight. For music's biggest event Lizzo's makeup artist Alexx Mayo created a makeup look of an airbrushed-looking base, sultry smoky eye, glossy lip and fluttery lashes, using Charlotte Tilbury, Kiss and Dermaflash products -- including $8 drugstore lashes.

“For this look, I wanted to contrast the softness of the Balmain gown with a striking, smokey feline eye shape and kissable soft lips," Mayo said in a press release.

The makeup artist shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, showing a close-up of Lizzo's beauty look.

To recreate her 2021 GRAMMYs glam, shop the key makeup items Mayo used on Lizzo.

GET THE LOOK:

Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device Sephora Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device The makeup artist prepped Lizzo's skin before applying makeup with the Dermaflash Luxe. It is a dermaplaning beauty tool that glides over the face to remove dead skin cells, debris and peach fuzz, according to the Sephora website. $199 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation in 12.5 Warm Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation in 12.5 Warm The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation is a staple in Mayo's kit, and the makeup pro has used it numerous times on Lizzo for performances, events and photo shoots. The full-coverage foundation has a natural matte finish, stated on the Nordstrom website. $44 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Diva Lights Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Eye Filter Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Diva Lights The brand says the four eyeshadows in this limited-edition palette were formulated to deliver a soft-focus, brightening effect, thanks to the pearl pigments that have a smooth, shimmery finish. $53 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Kiss Lash Couture Matte Black Faux Mink, Matte Sheer Ulta Kiss Lash Couture Matte Black Faux Mink, Matte Sheer To complete Lizzo's stunning GRAMMYs makeup, Mayo used this plush matte black faux mink lash set. Buy one, get one 50% off at Ulta. $8 AT ULTA Buy Now

