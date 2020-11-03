Dooney & Bourke Sale: Save Up to 25% Off Sitewide

Dooney & Bourke is having tons of deals and deep discounts on their iconic handbags! Start holiday shopping early and save up to 25% off. The brand is offering 20% off on orders under $250 and 25% off on orders of $250 or more with the code SAVEMORE through Nov. 3.

Score a classic Dooney & Bourke clutch, tote or hobo bag for a price you can't miss. Their classic, versatile styles will become a timeless addition to your collection. Economy shipping is free on all orders of $99 or more.

Plus, save with the ILoveDooney Birthday Sale and save up to 65% off sitewide with code BIRTHDAY on the ILoveDooney website, which is filled with Dooney & Bourke bags and accessories on sale. You can even find deals under $100.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks on Dooney & Burke handbags, wallets and accessories.

Becket Small Riley Hobo Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Becket Small Riley Hobo Dooney & Bourke An effortless yet polished bag to grab and go whenever. REGULARLY $298 $201 at Dooney & Bourke

Pebble Grain Zip Satchel Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Zip Satchel Dooney & Bourke This Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Zip Satchel is a modern dome-shaped satchel bag and sure to make a statement. REGULARLY $238 $178.50 at Dooney & Bourke

Pebble Grain Crossbody Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Crossbody Dooney & Bourke This classic crossbody bag is one of Dooney & Bourke's most popular styles for a reason. It's practical and durable for carrying daytime essentials. It also comes in 30 different colors. REGULARLY $188 $141 at Dooney & Bourke

Pebble Grain Small Lexington Shopper Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Small Lexington Shopper Dooney & Bourke This Dooney & Bourke classic tote bag is the perfect go-to bag, both stylish and practical. REGULARLY $238 $178.50 at Dooney & Bourke

Pebble Grain Drawstring Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Drawstring Dooney & Bourke This drawstring leather bucket bag from Dooney & Bourke is both practical and cute. REGULARLY $328 $223.50 at Dooney & Bourke

Camden Pebble Large Hobo Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Camden Pebble Large Hobo Dooney & Bourke This large Dooney & Bourke hobo bag is a great option for those who carry around a lot of stuff. Available in five colors, it's both stylish and practical, and on sale for a great price. REGULARLY $298 $223.50 at Dooney & Bourke

Pebble Grain Zip Tote Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Zip Tote Dooney & Bourke A chic, roomy tote for work, school or weekend getaways. $328 at Dooney & Bourke

Ostrich Foldover Wallet Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Ostrich Foldover Wallet Dooney & Bourke An elegant, textured wallet featuring the signature Dooney & Bourke nameplate. REGULARLY $158 $118.50 at I Love Dooney

Belvedere Logo Lock Shoulder Bag Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Belvedere Logo Lock Shoulder Bag Dooney & Bourke A Dooney & Bourke sophisticated shoulder bag with slouchy shape and lock closure. REGULARLY $348 $246 at I Love Dooney

Pebble Grain Small Ronnie Backpack Dooney & Bourke I Love Dooney Pebble Grain Small Ronnie Backpack Dooney & Bourke An adorable small backpack for everyday wear. REGULARLY $228 $149 at I Love Dooney

