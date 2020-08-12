Dooney & Bourke Sale: Up to 55% Off Select Bags for 48 Hours Only

Dooney & Bourke is having deals on their iconic bags! For their Summer Getaway sale event, the accessory brand is offering up to 55% off three select bags every 48 hours with prices starting at $89.

Score a classic Dooney & Bourke clutch, tote or hobo bag for a price you can't miss. Their classic, versatile styles will become a timeless addition to your collection. Economy shipping is free on all orders of $99 or more.

Plus, save more on the I Love Dooney website, which is filled with Dooney & Bourke bags and accessories on sale. You can even find deals under $100.

Shop the Dooney & Burke sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Camden Pebble Large Hobo Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Camden Pebble Large Hobo Dooney & Bourke This large Dooney & Bourke hobo bag is a great option for those who carry around a lot of stuff. Available in five colors, it's both stylish and practical, and on sale for a great price. REGULARLY $298 $139 at Dooney & Bourke

Pebble Grain Small Lexington Shopper Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Small Lexington Shopper Dooney & Bourke This classic tote bag is the perfect go-to bag, both stylish and practical. REGULARLY $238 $154.70 at Dooney & Bourke

Pebble Grain Crossbody Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Crossbody Dooney & Bourke This classic crossbody bag is one of Dooney & Bourke's most popular styles for a reason. It's practical and durable for carrying daytime essentials. REGULARLY $188 $131 at Dooney & Bourke

Pebble Grain Zip Tote Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Zip Tote Dooney & Bourke A chic, roomy tote for work, school or weekend getaways. REGULARLY $298 $178 at Dooney & Bourke

Becket Small Riley Hobo Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Becket Small Riley Hobo Dooney & Bourke An effortless yet polished bag to grab and go whenever. REGULARLY $268 $187 at Dooney & Bourke

Ostrich Foldover Wallet Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Ostrich Foldover Wallet Dooney & Bourke An elegant, textured wallet featuring the signature Dooney & Bourke nameplate. REGULARLY $158 $118.50 at I Love Dooney

Belvedere Logo Lock Shoulder Bag Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Belvedere Logo Lock Shoulder Bag Dooney & Bourke A sophisticated shoulder bag with slouchy shape and lock closure. REGULARLY $348 $246 at I Love Dooney

Pebble Grain Small Ronnie Backpack Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Small Ronnie Backpack Dooney & Bourke An adorable small backpack for everyday wear. REGULARLY $228 $149 at I Love Dooney

See all sale items at Dooney & Bourke.

