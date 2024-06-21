Karen Derrico is keeping it positive in the wake of her divorce from her husband of 19 years, Deon Derrico.

In a new Instagram Live on Thursday, the Doubling Down With the Derricos star and mother of 14 gave her fans an update on herself and her kids shortly after news of her divorce broke earlier this month.

"I am doing as good as can be. The children are doing good," Karen said, smiling. "It's summertime, we definitely want to keep them all busy and occupied and that's the plan right now."

As for the support she's received from fans, Karen noted, "I feel the love. I genuinely feel the love. It's like I could almost get emotional."

Deon Derrico and Karen Derrico and their 14 kids on Doubling Down With the Derricos. - Warner Media

With a wide range of ages for her kids, Karen has a lot to consider before the school year begins.

"The children are doing as good as they can be right now. Just remember to keep the family in your prayers," she said. "One graduated, I've got three that's starting kindergarten in the fall, the triplets!"

Karen also noted that she still plans to homeschool her kids and that she's focused on "self care."

"I am definitely looking forward to taking care of Karen for a little while. We all need that, right? So that's what I'm focused on," she said.

The reality star also said she's received lots of offers for speaking engagements.

"I am thankful and grateful for that, to tell my story, my journey," she added.

Karen gave birth to all 14 of her children naturally, which included two single births (Darian, 18, and Derek, 13), twins (Dallas and Denver, 12), quintuplets (Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 10), twins (Diez and Dior, 6) and triplets (Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver, 4).

The family started their TLC reality show in 2020.

According to the court documents, obtained by TMZ, the former couple is splitting legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally. Deon will pay $1,166 a month in child support while Karen bears the responsibility of the kids' medical insurance.

The pair's oldest child, Darian, isn't mentioned in the divorce filing because she's 18 years old.

In a statement to ET, Karen and Deon said, "Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family."

On Father's Day, Karen praised her ex, Deon, as being "the best father any 14 children can ask for."

Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays on TLC.

