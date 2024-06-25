Baby on board! Joanne Froggatt is expecting her first child.

The Downton Abbey actress, 43, made the surprise reveal on Monday during an appearance at the 2024 Into Film Awards.

Keeping the announcement subtle, the British television star shared the news as she cradled her visible baby bump while posing on the carpet in a red dress.

'Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the Into Film Awards. - Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

No further details, including the timeline of her pregnancy, have been shared.

Froggatt was previously married to James Cannon. The pair tied the knot in 2012, during a private wedding ceremony. However, in 2020, Froggatt announced that she and the IT consultant had ended their marriage.

Joanne Froggatt is expecting her first child. - Dave Benett/Getty Images for Into Film

"We've actually been separated for a little while," she told The Telegraph at the time. "I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens.”

In 2023, Froggatt was spotted with a mystery man.

Meanwhile, the Breathtaking actress had some fun over the weekend at the Eras Tour.

On Sunday, Froggatt took to Instagram to praise Taylor Swift and her team for the evening at London's Wembley Stadium.

"Thank you so much to the icon that is @taylorswift and her team for the most epic night last night," she shared alongside videos of the stage. "I don't think I've ever witnessed first hand so much love between an artist and their audience, it was magical. ♥️."

