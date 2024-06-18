Georgia May Jagger is a mom-to-be! On Tuesday, Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall's daughter took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Cambryan Sedlick.

Georgia shared several photos to celebrate the happy news, proudly showing off her bump in a cropped tank top and jeans. In other shots, Georgia and Cambryan kiss, touch their bare bellies together, and pose side-by-side.

"Patiently waiting for our new best friend," the model captioned the post.

Georgia, 32, has been linked to skateboarder Cambryan, 24, since 2021. The pair has maintained a relatively private relationship in the years since, likely due to Georgia's want for a normal life.

"I have always just wanted to keep my life as normal as possible, l I still have a lot of the same friends from when I was a kid, and I always try to make sure I have a lot of personal time, which is nothing to do with this world," she told Harper's Bazaar U.K. last year. "I think that really helps to keep my life balanced."

"Being in the public eye is all I have ever known -- it's what I was born into," Georgia added. "I think because of that, I have never looked to find fame at all. I went into modeling as a teenager not really expecting it to become a proper career for me, it was just something I was interested in doing when I was young."

Cambryan Sedlick and Georgia May Jagger pose together in July 2023. - Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for the Serpentine Gallery

Georgia is Mick's youngest daughter. The rocker also shares Karis, 53, with Marsha Hunt; Jade, 52, with Bianca Jagger; Elizabeth, 40, James, 38, and Gabriel, 26, with Jerry Hall; Lucas, 25, with Luciana Gimenez Morad; Deveraux, 7, with Melanie Hamrick.

