Dr. Phil Shaved Off His Iconic Mustache -- Or Did He?

Fans may not recognize Dr. Phil with this new look.

On Monday, the 68-year-old talk show host shared a series of photos and video of him shaving off his iconic mustache. "Well... I did it," he captioned the Instagram post.

While it certainly looked like Dr. Phil had shaved it all off, he later revealed that it was in fact an April Fools' Day prank. "APRIL PHILS!" he captioned a video of himself, mustache and all.

Dr. Phil wasn't the only celebrity to participate in April Fools' Day. Tom Brady convinced some of his fans that he was retiring, while Beliebers freaked out when Justin Bieber announced that he and wife Hailey were expecting their first child.

Here's how the pop star and model pulled off this epic prank:

