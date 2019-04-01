Justin Bieber has some jokes up his sleeves... or does he?

The pop star joined a handful of celebrities who attempted to prank their fans on Monday in celebration of April Fools' Day. The 25-year-old singer posted a photo of what appears to be a fake ultrasound via Instagram, trying to see if he could trick his followers into thinking he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were expecting a child together.

Just three minutes after the pic appeared on Justin's feed, Hailey commented, writing, "Very funny..."

However, a second post -- showing Hailey in the hospital and holding her belly -- really had fans buzzing and questioning whether the model was, in fact, pregnant.

"If U thought it was April fools," he captioned it.

ET has reached out to Hailey and Justin's reps for comment.

The post comes a week after Justin used the platform to explain why he needed to take a break from music. In an emotional message written to his fans, he also brought up the idea of starting a family with Hailey.

"So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s," his post began. "I realized, and as you guys probably saw, I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don’t deserve that. You pay money to come and have a lively, energetic, fun, light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error, as most of us do. I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have, as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," he added. "Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick-a** album ASAP."

Additionally, a source told ET that Justin has "always wanted to be a young father," and that he and Hailey have already discussed their plans for children.

"[Justin's] parents were young when they had him," the source said of Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber, who were both 18 when Justin was born. "He's always loved the relationship they have and how it's more of a friendship."

"Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them," the source added. "They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state. The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon."

