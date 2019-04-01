Let the April Fools’ Day gags begin!



On Monday morning, Jennifer Garner hopped on Instagram to reveal that she’s written a book, a memoir titled Bless Your Heart, igniting loads of head-scratching among followers.



"I’m thrilled and finally able to share with all of you—I’ve written a book!" she captioned a short video of herself presenting fans with the cover of her supposed book, featuring a black-and-white photo of her. "This whole process has been humbling and illuminating, taking me deep into places I didn’t even know I could go,” Garner, 46, captioned an Instagram video on Monday. “Thank you to every one who helped bring these stories to life and held my hand along the way. The time has come for me to share it—I can’t wait to hear what you think. XX Jen #BlessYourHeart."

From the get-go, fans suspected that something wasn’t quite right. Besides choosing the first of April to drop the big news, according to the cover, the 46-year-old actress’ book is apparently forwarded "by [Garner’s therapist]."



"If this is April Fools You should still write this book," one fan wrote. Another chimed in, "HOOK. LINE. AND SINKER."



However, some famous friends offered Garner their congratulations on the possible fake news. Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Congrats, Jen! Can’t wait to read!!"



Then, a few hours later, the leading lady let the cat out of the bag, adding to her initial post, "Update: Thank you for being so happy for me. Your sweetness makes me feel 🙈😬 🔥 for playing a joke. But this is an April Fool’s."



And, although April Fools’ Day is just beginning, Garner isn’t the only one who’s (seemingly) pranking her fandom.



Last month, Tom Brady joined Twitter and on Monday, the NFL legend decided to share his first tweet, writing, "I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG."

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Although this could be legitimate, the timing is very difficult to ignore. However, in March, his teammate, Rob Gronkowski, announced that he's hanging it up after helping claim his third Super Bowl victory in February.

