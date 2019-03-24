Rob Gronkowski Announces Retirement From the NFL

It's the end of an era for Patriots fans.

Rob Gronkowski has announced that he has decided to ended his professional football career.



The New England Patriots tight end broke the news with a moving Instagram post on Sunday featuring himself holding up the Vince Lombardi trophy following the 2019 Super Bowl after his team beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.



"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far," he wrote. "I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010."

"My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field," he added. "The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine."



The 29-year-old pro baller went on to thank his fans before adding, "But now it's time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life."

"It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success," he concluded. "To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next."

Soon after posting, Gronkowski's quarterback, Tom Brady tweeted, "Love u man!! The [goat emoji]!! Couldn't be a better person or teammate!!!!"

Tom Brady’s reaction to Gronk’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/W5BfWDhk0v — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 24, 2019

Since 2010, Gonkowski and Brady have proven a formidable duo, taking the Patriots to five Super Bowls and winning three. He will be ending his career in the NFL with 79 touchdowns.

Throughout his time in England, the only franchise he ever played for, he fought his way through a number of injuries to his back, right knee, hamstring and more, leading to numerous surgeries.

Due to recovery, he only played in 31 games the last three seasons, yet still proved pivotal. Although he didn't make the one and only touchdown in Super Bowl LIII, he did make a catch that made scoring possible.

Last year, the Patriots attempted to trade Gronkowski to the Detroit Lions. The deal was halted when he reportedly threatened to retire.

