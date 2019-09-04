Ariana Grande is currently suing Forever 21 for profiting off of her look in her "7 Rings" music video, but it turns out Grande may have copied the idea as well.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Farrah Moan took to social media on Wednesday to weigh in on Grande's lawsuit, writing, "Ariana should give me a cut of that 10M since her team literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4. (Finally met the designer and got told the Tea) I guess stealing from queer artists for profit is fine tho."

She also shared a gif from Grande's video, parodying the song lyrics in the caption, "You like my look? Gee thanks, just stole it!"

Ariana should give me a cut of that 10M since her team literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4. (Finally met the designer and got told the Tea) I guess stealing from queer artists for profit is fine tho 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1smGr8K4G0 — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) September 4, 2019

On Monday, Grande filed a lawsuit against Forever 21 in a California federal court, alleging that the the popular fashion retailer launched an ad campaign that falsely made it look like she was backing the brand, while also claiming that they capitalized off her success and fame to sell their products.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Grande claims Forever 21 (and their sister beauty brand, Riley Rose LLC) stole imagery and music from her latest Thank U, Next album, even using a look-alike model to reenact scenes and shots from her various music videos, like "7 Rings."

Gee thanks, just bought it! ✨ Shop our favorite trend atm! Posted by Forever 21 on Friday, February 8, 2019

Grande alleges that she and her team were actually in talks for an endorsement deal with Forever 21 and Riley Rose from late 2018 to early 2019, but it never came to fruition because the company wouldn't chalk up enough money to use her name and likeness. Grande claims the brand stole her idea and continued to run the campaign across their website and social media accounts.

Grande is suing for at least $10 million in damages for copyright and trademark infringement, false endorsement and violating her right of publicity.

