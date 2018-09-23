Drake announced an unplanned break from his tour this weekend, but for a scary reason.

The rapper was forced to reschedule two shows in Miami on his Aubrey and The Three Migos tour after becoming suddenly sick with an unspecified illness.

"I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows. I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life," the "In My Feelings" singer explained on his Instagram Story. "Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who come to share these moments with us."

He concluded the post, writing, "Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue. On we go."

Instagram

The canceled shows are rescheduled for November 13 and 14.

Meanwhile, Drake's feud with Kanye West continues, as West went on several lengthy rants on his Instagram on Thursday. For more on the drama, watch the video below.

