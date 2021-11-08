Drake is speaking out after the fatal Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, which left eight people dead and hundreds injured.

The artist, who performed on Friday night alongside Travis Scott, expressed in a statement posted to his Instagram on Monday, that his "heart is broken" and will "be of service" in any way that he can.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," the rapper begins. "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."

The eight deaths at Astroworld were confirmed by Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena on Friday night during a press conference. Pena said that 300 concertgoers were treated at a hospital that was set up at the music festival at Houston's NRG Park, while 17 people -- 11 who were in cardiac arrest -- had been taken to a local hospital.

Soon after Scott released a statement expressing how "devastated" he was over the deaths.

"I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night," the 30-year-old rapper tweeted. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their support. Love you all."

It was later reported that Scott would be providing refunds for anyone who bought tickets to Astroworld. Variety reported that Scott will also no longer be headlining this weekend's Day N Vegas Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds that was scheduled for Saturday.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Houston law firm Roberts Markland LLP filed seven lawsuits, all claiming both Scott and Live Nation failed to provide adequate security and a security plan to protect attendees.

Drake, as well as Scott and Live Nation, was also sued by concertgoer Kristian Paredes. According to court documents obtained by ET, Paredes was at the front of the general admission section and the only thing separating the general admission section and the VIP section was a metal barrier.

For the latest on the tragic incident, see below.

