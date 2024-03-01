Drew Barrymore really has to watch her back(side). The talk show host revealed the prank her daughter is always trying to pull now that she's aware of mom's penchant for going commando.

"My daughter tries to pants me all the time, too, because she knows I’m not wearing any underwear," the star, 49, admitted on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "It's a joke, but yeah, I'm like, 'Just make sure this is an inside-the-house thing.'"

Barrymore shares daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

"I enjoy commando," Barrymore continued, prompting Drew's News Contributor Ross Mathews to question "Why?"

"It freaks me out," Mathews, 44, explains. "It makes me so -- anything could -- no, it could go real left."

Cracked Barrymore, "You mean like having your daughter come up and pull your pants down?"

She explained, "Well, I wear sweatpants. I wear it every day, and there's just this nice sort of sweatshirt material."

The conversation came up alongside guests Boy George and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman during the Drew's News section of the show, as the group addressed Martha Stewart's recent revelation to Page Six that she only wears swimsuits under her clothes.

"I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming," the lifestyle mogul told the outlet.

"Bathing suits are my underwear," she continued. "I don't war any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no SKIMS for Martha."

Earlier this week, Barrymore sat down with Christina Aguilera at the location of her Las Vegas residency. The two moms opened up about the challenges of raising daughters knowing that their histories are out there for their kids to find.

"My daughter wants to wear a crop top, I'll say, 'No' and she'll go, 'You were on the cover of Playboy,'" Barrymore quipped. The child star-turned-actress posed for a 1995 issue of the magazine.

"I love that she said that though," Aguilera said of Barrymore's daughter. "I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps. I was like, 'One day, I know I’m going to be like…' because my daughter wants to wear a crop top, too. And I am just like, 'Can we just pull it down?' I see myself doing that."

In a recent interview with ET, Barrymore opened up about bonding with her kids over watching some of her old films together. ET asked Barrymore how she was feeling ahead of the 20th anniversary of her film, 50 First Dates, which she starred in alongside good friend Adam Sandler.

"I just rewatched for the first time since it came out 'cause I'm like, 'Who sits around watching their own movies?' That must be indulgent, except for when my kids like to watch -- they call them 'mom movies,'" she said, laughing. "It means so much to me when they watch them."

Barrymore was in full-on reflection mode as she celebrated her 49th birthday on Feb. 22, telling ET it's "the end of an era."

"I really want to acknowledge that and celebrate it. And without question, my 40s have been my favorite decade of my life," she explained. "I've conquered the most demons in this year. I started working at 11 months old. I've seen some stuff, but this year is my strongest, truest to myself, not playing any characters. I'm just me. I'm just a mom, you know. I'm just trying to figure all this out -- just feeling so lucky. "

