Drew Barrymore is sharing the hilarious label that her children have put on her films and how she is planning to celebrate her upcoming birthday!

Talking with ET's Nischelle Turner from Las Vegas on Wednesday, The Drew Barrymore Show host, 48, said her two children -- Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman, refer to her iconic films as "mom movies."

ET asked Barrymore how she is feeling ahead of the 20th anniversary of her film, 50 First Dates, which she starred in alongside good friend Adam Sandler.

"I just rewatched for the first time since it came out 'cause I'm like, 'Who sits around watching their own movies?' That must be indulgent, except for when my kids like to watch -- they call them 'mom movies,'" she said, laughing. "It means so much to me when they watch them."

Barrymore has a pretty iconic arsenal of films under her belt as an actress for four decades. Recently, she broke down in tears while rewatching another one of her projects with Sandler, 57, The Wedding Singer.

"I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it," Barrymore captioned her Instagram post in January. "We made such a good movie, I love you so much, Happy New Year," she says in the video, wiping away tears. "What year is it that we met in the newsroom? 1922?"

She says she has a similar reaction anytime she can get her kids to sit down with her and watch one of her old films.

"I just trip out," Barrymore said. "I'm like, 'This is so full circle. This is crazy!'"

These days, the Blended actress is all about looking back on life's best moments and celebrating what she has done, as well as where she is going. Barrymore tells ET that's the energy she is taking into her new year and her birthday celebration. The actress turns 49 on Feb. 22 and said that she is trying to squeeze one more movie in with Sandler before she hits the next decade.

"Because it's not the 50 yet, but this is my last year of being 40, so I needed to call that out and it was important to me," she said, adding that she also wants to get Jennifer Aniston on board for any potential project with Sandler. The Friends actress, 54, has also starred in several films alongside Sandler throughout their careers.

As for why Barrymore is so keen on celebrating her last year in her 40s, she says she wants to mark the end of her favorite time of her life thus far.

"This is the end of an era and I really want to acknowledge that and celebrate it. And without question, my 40s have been my favorite decade of my life," the TV host said. "I've conquered the most demons in this year. I started working at 11 months old, I've seen some stuff. But this year is my strongest, truest to myself, not playing any characters. I'm just me. I'm just a mom, you know, I'm just trying to figure all this out -- just feeling so lucky. "

