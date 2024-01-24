One thing about Drew Barrymore is that she's going to have an emotional reunion that tugs at the heart!

During an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress and host, 48, was taken aback as her guests and Bad Girls co-stars, Andie MacDowell and Mary Stuart Masterson, surprised her by bringing Dermot Mulroney with them.

In a clip released ahead of the episode, Barrymore is visibly surprised when she is informed that they did not come to her show alone, teasing their special guest.

"Oh, another? Wait, what?" Barrymore says as the camera cuts to a door that Mulroney walks out of in old western attire, a nod to their 1994 film. The shocked TV host is then seen standing up as her former co-star walks in and bee-lines to hug her.

"I'm so happy to see you, I might cry," Mulroney says in audio picked up by Drew's microphone as they embrace.

The 50 First Dates star wipes away tears and graciously accepts a tissue -- which Mulroney then asks her to split in half -- as she sits down on the couch with her co-stars and says she could not be more ecstatic to see him.

"Oh my God, Dermot, I just was watching you in Anyone but You -- which I love, by the way, it's such a good movie," she tells him as he holds back his own tears.

"You were so good to me. I really was like a lost 17 year old. I know I was having so much fun but like I didn't know how to take care of myself and you took such good care of me. You were so good to me and protected me," she continued, choking back sobs.

The TV host then turned to the live audience and told them about how the My Best Friend's Wedding actor took care of her as she was "wild" in her youth and around the time that their movie came out.

In response, Mulroney addressed his tearful demeanor, saying, "Sorry guys, I cry now. I knew I was gonna and I came anyway. I decided I’m gonna go ahead and cry in public."

The Instagram video posted by the show's account has been liked more than 20,000 times and has received hundreds of comments from fans who could barely hold back their own tears from the heartwarming reunion

"Oof, that plucks the heart strings 🥹," wrote Black Bird star and recent Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser.

"Wow this is so much more emotional and special than we even expected! Drew’s costar reunions really make for some of the best episodes of the show!" another commenter added.

"Sooo touching … tears of endearment," shared a third person.

The special reunion episode airs on Thursday, Jan. 25. Check local listings for The Drew Barrymore Show.

