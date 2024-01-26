Even Drew Barrymore gets catfished on dating apps. On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 48-year-old host revealed how she was deceived on a dating app.

Barrymore began by admitting that she's wary of dating apps in general, explaining, "Every time I get on there it does not feel great. I always last five days. And this time my app has changed where it shows people like you so it's very flattering... but I don't know who anyone is and it just feels scary to go out with a stranger."

Her worries were validated by one experience, Barrymore said.

"This guy on my app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, so I wrote to him and I was like, 'Oh my god, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn't have any teams and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams and it's nice to meet you, my name is Drew,'" she recalled. "He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams. He was a musician who thought he was being cute. How should I feel about this?"

Ross Mathews told Barrymore that she had every right to feel "lied to, robbed" by the experience, before quipping, "I had a fantasy you'd be like the new Taylor Swift, you'd be at the games."

For Barrymore, though, it wasn't the idea of dating a football player that got her excited, but the prospect of talking about the sport with someone in the know.

"Well, we're also going to the Super Bowl and I was like, 'Oh, maybe I could meet.' I wasn't trying to land a football player. I was excited to talk about that. I had been at the Coliseum to see their first game in Los Angeles," she said. "And then the guy was like, 'Hey Drewski,' and I was like, 'I hate you.'"

Earlier this month, Barrymore, who shares two kids with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, revealed that she's resolved to "get rid of my fear" when it comes to dating.

"No matter how badly you've ever been hurt, you have to not believe that that is what is in your future or that someone else deserves that baggage, but you have to be brave and you have to be convinced that each individual circumstance and situation is probably gonna present differently," she said. "It is not the repetitive fear in your mind that you project. I don't want to get into a type of dynamic that's going to disrupt my life or hurt my feelings. I have two kids, friends, a job. It's very abundant."

