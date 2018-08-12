Drew Barrymore is going makeup-free for some sunny summer snapshots.

The Santa Clarita Diet star -- who is also a beauty mogul herself, with her own line of make-up and accessories -- decided to forgo the cosmetics for a beaming pic she shared to Instagram on Saturday.

Wearing her long, wavy blonde locks down around her bare shoulders in a black tank top, the actress smiled for the camera, and wrote in the caption, "Happy and taking the advice of the wise ones. Somehow things are being put into practice."

The post came amid several thoughtful quotes and introspective adages which she's shared in recent days.

The same day she shared a quote from French playwright Voltaire, who once said, "The most important decision you will ever make is to be in a good mood."

Barrymore also shared a photo of an unattributed motivational quote which read, "She is at a place in her life where peace is her priority and negativity cannot exist."

Later, she also shared a snapshot of the book Heart Talk, by poet and artist Cleo Wade, and underlined a passage that read, "Most people in life are just looking for a safe place to be themselves."

On Sunday, Barrymore took to Instagram for yet another sans makeup selfie she snapped outside the Kadampa Meditation Center in Hollywood, where she relaxed and used her day to contemplate the "advice of the wise ones" she'd mentioned the day before.

"Such a nice way to spend a Sunday," Barrymore captioned the sunny snapshot.

Recently, ET caught up with the actress and cosmetics entrepreneur at BeautyCon L.A., and she opened up about her Flower Beauty line of makeup accessories, as well as her love life and why she's given up on dating apps.

Check out the video below to hear more.

