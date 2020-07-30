The Drew Barrymore Show is kicking off in September, but the actress and host is gearing up with some fun digital content -- including Drew's Movie Nite special! The first film she's screening is the family comedy classic Good Burger, and she spoke with the movie's stars as part of the virtual event.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell joined Barrymore via video chat for the first Drew's Movie Nite special, and they dished on the making of the movie, their life years later, and their first forays into the world of acting.

Barrymore, who was a child star herself and began acting when she was 11 months old, asked the actors how they got their start, and both found a love for performing in community theater during elementary school.

"I was about 12 years old," Mitchell reflected. "I was a bit of a class clown and my parents were like, 'OK, we have to find something.' So they put me into community theater and I was like, 'This is it! This is what I was looking for!'"

Thompson -- who went on to forge a comedy TV career and is the longest-standing cast member on Saturday Night Live with 17 seasons under his belt -- had a similar start.

"I remember community theater being a turning point where I noticed that this was like, a real profession," Thompson recalled.

Looking back, Barrymore said that being an actress for most of her life has had its ups and downs, but it all contributed to the life she enjoys today.

"I have all sort of wonderful baggage that I would never let go of or have it any other way, because I wouldn't be exactly who I am at this moment in time without those experiences," Barrymore shared.

That being said, Barrymore admitted that she wants her daughters -- 7-year-old Olive and 6-year-old Frankie -- to get older before they give any thought to becoming actors.

"I would be the first person to help them, but not before 14 or 15," she added.

For this installment of Drew's Movie Nite, the trio were also joined virtually by chef Alvin Cailan, who showed viewers how to make their very own Good Burger in their own kitchens.

Fans can join Barrymore for a Good Burger watch party on Twitter, @DrewBarrymoreTV, on Thursday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET. The movie will air on Nickelodeon, or fans can stream it online.

Along with Drew's Movie Nite, Barrymore announced a series of digital shows that will roll out ahead of the premiere of her hourlong talk show, including The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show, The Art of the Interview, and Drew's Cookbook Club. The digital content will drop on TheDrewBarrymoreShow.com.

The Drew Barrymore Show will premiere Sept. 14. Check your local listings here.

