Drew Scott and Linda Phan are celebrating a special milestone!

On Saturday, the Property Brothers star, 46, and his wife, 39, celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, the couple shared sweet posts for each other on Instagram.

"14 years together, 6 years married, 2 babies and a lifetime to go. I love you more and more each day. Happy anniversary, Lindy! ❤️," Scott wrote in his tribute.

The HGTV star's post led with a photo of him and Phan from their wedding day and was followed with a series of throwback pictures, including a cute photo with their 2-year-old son, Parker, and a photo featuring Scott cradling Phan's baby bump.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. - Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Meanwhile, Phan's post included photos of her and Scott looking at the ocean, Scott smiling while wearing a face mask that doesn't fit, and their son and his little hand.

"so much to celebrate today and everyday. being on this earth together. face masks that don't fit. hand dimples… 🥰," Phan began the post. "Parky really knew when to make his entrance into this world. He teaches us so much about love ❤️✨."

Scott and Phan tied the knot in May 2018 with an incredible Italian wedding. They welcomed their first child on their fourth anniversary in 2022.

Scott also took to Instagram to celebrate Parker's birthday with a Star Wars-themed post.

"Happy 2nd birthday to our little Jedi! #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWars," the Celebrity IOU host wrote.

Scott and Phan revealed in January that they are expecting their second child. Last month, the home design expert shared a picture showing off her growing baby bump.

"'round n 'round we grow ☀️ belly low. taking it slow 🐌 …. unless it's for cake. thank you for the (b)earth day love! 💚," she wrote at the time.

In April, Scott spoke to ET and revealed that he and his wife are opting for the element of surprise when it comes to a very special detail about their second child.

"We don't know if it's a boy or a girl," Scott said. "We are going to be surprised. Not too many surprises nowadays!"

