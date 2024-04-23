Drew Scott's Wife Linda Phan Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Drew Scott's wife, Linda Phan, is showing off her baby bump!

On Monday, the home designer took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday and Earth Day with a new pic.

"'round n 'round we grow ☀️ belly low. taking it slow 🐌 …. unless it's for cake. thank you for the (b)earth day love! 💚," Phan captioned the photo.

Phan's post led with a pic of her smiling for the camera as she rests her hands under her bump, which is covered by her leggings.

On his respective Instagram, Scott shared a sweet message dedicated to his wife.

"Happy birthday (and Earth Day!) to my favorite human. Words can't express how grateful I am to have you by my side ❤️," he wrote next to a series of pictures of him and Phan showing off PDA as they pose for the camera.

In January, Scott and Phan announced they were expecting their second child -- with the help of their 1-year-old son, Parker.

"Round 2👶," Scott captioned the image. "I hope Parker's ready for a lil company❤️❤️," the Property Brothers star captioned the post which showed Parker touching Phan's baby bump.

Phan subtly shared the news in a photo dump posted on her account with the caption, "lately-ish."

Scott and Phan tied the knot in May 2018 with an incredible Italian wedding. They welcomed their first child on their fourth anniversary in 2022.

Earlier this month, Scott spoke to ET and revealed that he and Phan are choosing the element of surprise when it comes to baby No. 2.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan announced they are expecting their second child. - Michael Kovac/Getty Images for A Sense of Home Gala

"Do you see the bags under my eyes?" quipped Scott when asked how he's feeling about welcoming another little one to the fold. "Preparing for the baby coming, I'm so tired. And I can only imagine Linda how tired she is. But no, it's amazing."

He added, "We don't know if it's a boy or a girl," Scott added. "We are going to be surprised. Not too many surprises nowadays!"

