Drunk Elephant is Having A Major Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale — Shop Before Favorites Sell Out

Drunk Elephant Black Friday Sale
Drunk Elephant
By Kyley Warren
Updated: 6:15 AM PST, November 24, 2023

Drunk Elephant's only sale of the year is happening right now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday 2023 is here and Drunk Elephants's only sale of the year is on right now. Celebrities, skincare fanatics, and dermatologists alike love Drunk Elephant for its fast-acting products, but it can be pricey. That's why this rare Drunk Elephant Black Friday sale has us stocking up on the coveted beauty essentials before we head into the holidays. 

Now through Monday, November 27, Drunk Elephants is offering 20% off sitewide. No code is needed to save on all of the beloved brand's clean, effective skincare. 

Shop the Drunk Elephant Sale

Everything from the Lala Retro Whipped Cream moisturizer to the A-Gloei Retinol Oil is all on sale for 20% off. Finally including vitamin C in your skincare routine this winter? Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum is full of antioxidants, nutrients, and fruit enzymes to firm, brighten, and improve the signs of photaging caused by UV exposure. Recently re-formulated, this vitamin C serum replaces the signs of aging with a gorgeous glow. 

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum

Drunk Elephant's C-Firma is a potent skincare treatment and vitamin C serum packed with powerful antioxidants and essential nutrients to help you achieve a radiant, more youthful complexion. 

$78 $62

Shop Now

With every single Drunk Elephant product discounted, this is a Black Friday beauty sale you don't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top skincare picks from the Drunk Elephant sale. Trust us, your skin (and savings account) will thank you later. 

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
Space NK

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

Treat your skin to a nourishing touch with this beloved moisturizer — formulated with six African oils.

$60 $48

Buy Now

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask

Tackle parched summer skin with the top-rated F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask from Drunk Elephant.

$54 $43

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

Boost the skin’s hydration and elasticity with Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, a daily moisturiser made to strengthen the skin barrier.

$68 $54

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

Get your glow on and shower the skin with a restorative shine — provided by the irgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, of course.

$68 $54

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion

Refine your skin and conquer uneven tones with this smoothie blend solution, chock-full of ingredients like glycolic, tartaric, lactic and citric alpha hydroxy acids.

$28 $22

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops

Warm up your face with a rosy, skincare-friendly touch thanks to the O-Bloos Rosi Drops.

$38 $30

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

Quench dry skin and encourage a more radiant look with the Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, an all-over skincare treatment designed to work throughout the day.

$49 $39

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

According to the retailer, this solution boasts an ingredient list of "chickpea flour, pumpkin ferment and a soothing blend of antioxidants including matcha tea, milk thistle and apple."

$80 $64

Shop Now

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Retinol Oil

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Retinol Oil
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Retinol Oil

This vibrant skin oil to restore the skin to a more youthful (and glowy) state.

$72 $58

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

Tags: