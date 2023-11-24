Drunk Elephant's only sale of the year is happening right now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Black Friday 2023 is here and Drunk Elephants's only sale of the year is on right now. Celebrities, skincare fanatics, and dermatologists alike love Drunk Elephant for its fast-acting products, but it can be pricey. That's why this rare Drunk Elephant Black Friday sale has us stocking up on the coveted beauty essentials before we head into the holidays.
Now through Monday, November 27, Drunk Elephants is offering 20% off sitewide. No code is needed to save on all of the beloved brand's clean, effective skincare.
Everything from the Lala Retro Whipped Cream moisturizer to the A-Gloei Retinol Oil is all on sale for 20% off. Finally including vitamin C in your skincare routine this winter? Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum is full of antioxidants, nutrients, and fruit enzymes to firm, brighten, and improve the signs of photaging caused by UV exposure. Recently re-formulated, this vitamin C serum replaces the signs of aging with a gorgeous glow.
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum
Drunk Elephant's C-Firma is a potent skincare treatment and vitamin C serum packed with powerful antioxidants and essential nutrients to help you achieve a radiant, more youthful complexion.
With every single Drunk Elephant product discounted, this is a Black Friday beauty sale you don't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top skincare picks from the Drunk Elephant sale. Trust us, your skin (and savings account) will thank you later.
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
Treat your skin to a nourishing touch with this beloved moisturizer — formulated with six African oils.
Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask
Tackle parched summer skin with the top-rated F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask from Drunk Elephant.
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
Boost the skin’s hydration and elasticity with Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, a daily moisturiser made to strengthen the skin barrier.
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
Get your glow on and shower the skin with a restorative shine — provided by the irgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, of course.
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion
Refine your skin and conquer uneven tones with this smoothie blend solution, chock-full of ingredients like glycolic, tartaric, lactic and citric alpha hydroxy acids.
Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops
Warm up your face with a rosy, skincare-friendly touch thanks to the O-Bloos Rosi Drops.
Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
Quench dry skin and encourage a more radiant look with the Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, an all-over skincare treatment designed to work throughout the day.
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial
According to the retailer, this solution boasts an ingredient list of "chickpea flour, pumpkin ferment and a soothing blend of antioxidants including matcha tea, milk thistle and apple."
Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Retinol Oil
This vibrant skin oil to restore the skin to a more youthful (and glowy) state.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: