This weekend, SpaceNK is offering 20% off Drunk Elephant’s cult-favorite skincare line. Celebrities, skincare fanatics, and dermatologists alike love Drunk Elephant for its fast-acting products, but it can be pricey. That's why this rare Drunk Elephant sale has us stocking up on the coveted beauty essentials before we head into Fall.

Shop 20% off Drunk Elephant

Space NK's major sale on Drunk Elephant includes a number of hydrating and clean formulas from the beloved skincare brand. Everything from the Lala Retro Whipped Cream moisturizer to the A-Gloei Retinol Oil is all on sale for 20% off. Finally including vitamin C in your skincare routine? Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum is full of antioxidants, nutrients, and fruit enzymes to firm, brighten, and improve the signs of photaging caused by UV exposure. Recently re-formulated, this vitamin C serum replaces the signs of aging with a grogeous glow.

With more than 50 Drunk Elephant products discounted, this is a beauty sale you don't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top picks from Space NK's sale on Drunk Elephant skincare. Trust us, your skin (and savings account) will thank you later.

