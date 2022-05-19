Shopping

Drunk Elephant's Cult-Favorite Skincare Products Are 20% Off During Space NK's Beauty Sale

By Kyley Warren‍
Drunk Elephant Space NK
Drunk Elephant

It's not every day that one of the world's biggest beauty retailers hosts a sale on products from some of its most premier brands. And when the retailer in question is Space NK, it really feels more like a shopping spectacle. 

Fortunately, beauty devotees and skincare gurus alike are in luck this weekend, because Space NK is having a major sale on Drunk Elephant skincare products — including a number of cult-favorite formulas from the beloved skincare brand (we're talking everything from the Lala Retro Whipped Cream moisturizer to the A-Gloei Retinol Oil and more) all on sale for 20% off.

Right now, Space NK's Sale is offering the perfect opportunity to stock up on some of your favorite luxury beauty essentials, and just in time for summer, no less. 

Ahead, peruse through ET's top picks from Space NK's sale on Drunk Elephant skincare — with popular beauty products now 20% off through May 21. Trust us, your skin (and savings account) will thank you later. 

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
Space NK
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

Treat your skin to a nourishing touch with this beloved moisturizer — formulated with six African oils.

$60$48
Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask
Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask

Tackle parched summer skin with the top-rated F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask from Drunk Elephant.

$52$41
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Space NK
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

This revitalizing jelly cleanser works to remove impurities on the skin.

$32$26
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
Space NK
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

Give your skin a brighter, more radiant complexion with the help of this Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream.

$68$54
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
Space NK
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

Get your glow on and shower the skin with a restorative shine — provided by the irgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, of course.

$72$58
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion
Space NK
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion

Refine your skin and conquer uneven tones with this smoothie blend solution, chock-full of ingredients like glycolic, tartaric, lactic and citric alpha hydroxy acids.

$28$22
Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops
Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops
Space NK
Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops

Warm up your face with a rosy, skincare-friendly touch thanks to the O-Bloos Rosi Drops.

$39$31
Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum
Space NK
Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

This hydrating formula is crafted with an enriched with pineapple ceramide and pro-vitamin B5.

$48$38
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial
Space NK
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

According to the retailer, this solution boasts an ingredient list of "chickpea flour, pumpkin ferment and a soothing blend of antioxidants including matcha tea, milk thistle and apple."

$33$26
Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Retinol Oil
Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Retinol Oil
Space NK
Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Retinol Oil

This vibrant skin oil to restore the skin to a more youthful (and glowy) state.

$72$58

 

