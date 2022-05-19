Drunk Elephant's Cult-Favorite Skincare Products Are 20% Off During Space NK's Beauty Sale
It's not every day that one of the world's biggest beauty retailers hosts a sale on products from some of its most premier brands. And when the retailer in question is Space NK, it really feels more like a shopping spectacle.
Fortunately, beauty devotees and skincare gurus alike are in luck this weekend, because Space NK is having a major sale on Drunk Elephant skincare products — including a number of cult-favorite formulas from the beloved skincare brand (we're talking everything from the Lala Retro Whipped Cream moisturizer to the A-Gloei Retinol Oil and more) all on sale for 20% off.
Right now, Space NK's Sale is offering the perfect opportunity to stock up on some of your favorite luxury beauty essentials, and just in time for summer, no less.
Ahead, peruse through ET's top picks from Space NK's sale on Drunk Elephant skincare — with popular beauty products now 20% off through May 21. Trust us, your skin (and savings account) will thank you later.
Treat your skin to a nourishing touch with this beloved moisturizer — formulated with six African oils.
Tackle parched summer skin with the top-rated F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask from Drunk Elephant.
This revitalizing jelly cleanser works to remove impurities on the skin.
Give your skin a brighter, more radiant complexion with the help of this Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream.
Get your glow on and shower the skin with a restorative shine — provided by the irgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, of course.
Refine your skin and conquer uneven tones with this smoothie blend solution, chock-full of ingredients like glycolic, tartaric, lactic and citric alpha hydroxy acids.
Warm up your face with a rosy, skincare-friendly touch thanks to the O-Bloos Rosi Drops.
This hydrating formula is crafted with an enriched with pineapple ceramide and pro-vitamin B5.
According to the retailer, this solution boasts an ingredient list of "chickpea flour, pumpkin ferment and a soothing blend of antioxidants including matcha tea, milk thistle and apple."
This vibrant skin oil to restore the skin to a more youthful (and glowy) state.
