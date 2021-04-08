Fashion

Dua Lipa and Puma to Launch New Platform Sneaker -- and It's Just as Cool as the Pop Star

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
dua lipa x puma 1280
Mario Sorrenti/Puma

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dua Lipa is the latest celebrity face of Puma, and the pop star is launching a new sneaker for the collaboration. The singer stars in the campaign, shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, rocking the Mayze Sneaker -- set to launch on April 16. 

Lipa wears head-to-toe Puma in the backstage-themed campaign images, complete with a track jacket, bikini, fishnet tights and the new platform sneaker. The Mayze style, which retails for $90 and comes in white leather and black suede, is a classic Puma design with an edgy spin, thanks to the creeper-inspired, ridged platform sole. 

“The Mayze is the perfect fit, it works for me on stage and off. The classic stacked sole is so versatile, I can work it into any look,” says Lipa in the press release.

Lipa joins a long list of inspiring female brand ambassadors, part of Puma's She Moves Us platform, including Cara Delevingne, who recently launched a sustainable yoga range and Winnie Harlow

dua lipa puma campaign
Mario Sorrenti/Puma
Puma Mayze Sneaker
Puma Mayze Sneaker
Puma
Puma Mayze Sneaker

In the meantime, shop Puma's Spring Sale that's happening right now through April 12. Take an extra 20% off sale and outlet styles with the promo code REFRESH20. It's the perfect sale event to grab deals on Puma sneakers, clothing and accessories to add to your spring wardrobe. 

Below, see ET Style's top picks from the sale, and check back to shop the Dua Lipa's Puma Mayze Sneaker when it launches.

Puma Cali Snake Sneakers
Puma Cali Snake Sneakers
Puma
Puma Cali Snake Sneakers
The popular Cali sneaker gets an upgrade in this pink snakeskin embossed design. 
$36 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $90)
Puma Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt
Puma Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt
Puma
Puma Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt
A cozy cropped sweatshirt with a relaxed fit. Pair it with jeans, sweatpants, leggings -- anything!
$24 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $60)
Puma Amplified Leggings
Puma Amplified Leggings
Puma
Puma Amplified Leggings
Work out in these sporty leggings with a logo waistband. 
$20 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $35)
Puma Archive Revive Baseball Cap
Puma Archive Revive Baseball Cap
Puma
Puma Archive Revive Baseball Cap
We love this vintage-inspired baseball cap, embroidered with a "since 1948" graphic.
$10 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $20)
Puma Amplified Pants
Puma Amplified Pants
Puma
Puma Amplified Pants
You can never have too many sweatpants these days.
$28 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $50)
Puma Defy New Core Training Shoes
Puma Defy New Core Training Shoes
Puma
Puma Defy New Core Training Shoes
These training sneakers will keep your feet comfortable through any activity, thanks to the flexible knitted upper, midsole with high rebound foam and rubber outsole with traction points. 
$52 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $90)
Puma City Gap Waist Bag
Puma City Gap Waist Bag
Puma
Puma City Gap Waist Bag
The perfect belt bag to pair with your street style look. 
$16 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $30)

RELATED CONTENT:

Cara Delevingne and Puma Launch Sustainable Yoga Collection

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2021 -- Allbirds, Nike, Asics & More

 