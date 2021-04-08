Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dua Lipa is the latest celebrity face of Puma, and the pop star is launching a new sneaker for the collaboration. The singer stars in the campaign, shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, rocking the Mayze Sneaker -- set to launch on April 16.

Lipa wears head-to-toe Puma in the backstage-themed campaign images, complete with a track jacket, bikini, fishnet tights and the new platform sneaker. The Mayze style, which retails for $90 and comes in white leather and black suede, is a classic Puma design with an edgy spin, thanks to the creeper-inspired, ridged platform sole.

“The Mayze is the perfect fit, it works for me on stage and off. The classic stacked sole is so versatile, I can work it into any look,” says Lipa in the press release.

Lipa joins a long list of inspiring female brand ambassadors, part of Puma's She Moves Us platform, including Cara Delevingne, who recently launched a sustainable yoga range and Winnie Harlow.

Mario Sorrenti/Puma

In the meantime, shop Puma's Spring Sale that's happening right now through April 12. Take an extra 20% off sale and outlet styles with the promo code REFRESH20. It's the perfect sale event to grab deals on Puma sneakers, clothing and accessories to add to your spring wardrobe.

Below, see ET Style's top picks from the sale, and check back to shop the Dua Lipa's Puma Mayze Sneaker when it launches.

Puma Cali Snake Sneakers Puma Puma Cali Snake Sneakers The popular Cali sneaker gets an upgrade in this pink snakeskin embossed design. $36 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Puma Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt Puma Puma Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt A cozy cropped sweatshirt with a relaxed fit. Pair it with jeans, sweatpants, leggings -- anything! $24 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Puma Amplified Leggings Puma Puma Amplified Leggings Work out in these sporty leggings with a logo waistband. $20 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Puma Archive Revive Baseball Cap Puma Puma Archive Revive Baseball Cap We love this vintage-inspired baseball cap, embroidered with a "since 1948" graphic. $10 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Puma Amplified Pants Puma Puma Amplified Pants You can never have too many sweatpants these days. $28 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Puma Defy New Core Training Shoes Puma Puma Defy New Core Training Shoes These training sneakers will keep your feet comfortable through any activity, thanks to the flexible knitted upper, midsole with high rebound foam and rubber outsole with traction points. $52 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Puma City Gap Waist Bag Puma Puma City Gap Waist Bag The perfect belt bag to pair with your street style look. $16 AT PUMA (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Cara Delevingne and Puma Launch Sustainable Yoga Collection

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2021 -- Allbirds, Nike, Asics & More