Dua Lipa and Puma to Launch New Platform Sneaker -- and It's Just as Cool as the Pop Star
Dua Lipa is the latest celebrity face of Puma, and the pop star is launching a new sneaker for the collaboration. The singer stars in the campaign, shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, rocking the Mayze Sneaker -- set to launch on April 16.
Lipa wears head-to-toe Puma in the backstage-themed campaign images, complete with a track jacket, bikini, fishnet tights and the new platform sneaker. The Mayze style, which retails for $90 and comes in white leather and black suede, is a classic Puma design with an edgy spin, thanks to the creeper-inspired, ridged platform sole.
“The Mayze is the perfect fit, it works for me on stage and off. The classic stacked sole is so versatile, I can work it into any look,” says Lipa in the press release.
Lipa joins a long list of inspiring female brand ambassadors, part of Puma's She Moves Us platform, including Cara Delevingne, who recently launched a sustainable yoga range and Winnie Harlow.
In the meantime, shop Puma's Spring Sale that's happening right now through April 12. Take an extra 20% off sale and outlet styles with the promo code REFRESH20. It's the perfect sale event to grab deals on Puma sneakers, clothing and accessories to add to your spring wardrobe.
Below, see ET Style's top picks from the sale, and check back to shop the Dua Lipa's Puma Mayze Sneaker when it launches.
