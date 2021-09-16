Dua Lipa is kicking off her Future Nostalgia Tour 2022 in North America starting in February, and tickets go on sale tomorrow! The English pop star will be bringing her GRAMMY-winning, second studio album to life onstage across the country. Special guests include Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï. Tickets go on sale on the Ticketmaster website on Friday, Sept. 17, local time.

See the Dates

Lipa shared the announcement on Instagram this week. She captioned the tour poster with, "I’m so excited to see you guys there and i’m bringing the ultimate ✿ girl gang ✿ with me ★"

The Future Nostalgia Tour 2022 is among tours that are returning after many concerts were canceled or rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and Kacey Musgraves are all touring in 2022.

Shop Dua Lipa Merch:

The "Levitating" singer's 2020 sophomore album won the GRAMMY for Best Pop Vocal Album in February 2021.

ET spoke with the 26-year-old star earlier this year about Future Nostalgia being released amid the pandemic.

"When I was thinking about when I was going to put this album out, and whether it was the right time, I was like, you know what? The reason why I did this was to get away from any outside pressures," she recalled. "And I was like, maybe it is the time to put this out and maybe it can serve as that for other people."

"It was probably the scariest decision I’ve ever made -- I had no idea how it would be received -- but I’m just so grateful for the response," she added.

See more in the video below.

Dua Lipa Shares Her Creative Philosophy Ahead of 2021 GRAMMY Performance (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing

Megan Thee Stallion Carried a Tiny Coach Bag to the Met Gala

TikTok Is Obsessed With This $26 Workout Set From Amazon

Everything Lizzo Made Us Buy: UGGs, Leggings, Skincare and More

Bad Bunny 2022 North American Tour Tickets On Sale Now