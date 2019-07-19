Huey, Dewey and Louie and all their friends are back for more adventures in DuckTales season two!

Disney debuted the brand new trailer for the second season of the rebooted animated series during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, and only ET has your first look!

From Lin-Manuel Miranda's Gizmoduck introducing himself with his trademark confidence -- "When there's trouble, you call me!" -- to Jaime Camil's Don Karnage questioning his mission to "destroy Dewey Duck," the new trailer offers a look at the adventures to come, which will apparently span space and time and feature "treasure, adventure, and historical accuracy!"

Also appearing in the star-studded new scenes is Catherine Tate as Magica -- who threatens to make the world "tremble at my slightest scowl" -- Julie Bowen and Lance Reddick as Lt. Penumbra and General Lunaris, and more. The series also stars Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively, and David Tennant as their adventurous uncle, Scrooge McDuck.

Watch the video above for the full look at what's to come in season two!

New episodes of DuckTales will premiere in September on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

