Dwayne Johnson Promises to 'Love and Protect' Daughters in Sweet Snap

Dwayne Johnson is head over heels in love with his daughters!

The 46-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable snap with his two youngest kids, Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 8 months.

In the shot, Johnson -- who shares the girls with girlfriend Lauren Hashian -- is shirtless while holding the two little ones in front of their Christmas tree. Jasmine and Tiana look adorable in coordinating red-and-white outfits as they grin from their dad's arms.

Johnson -- who also has a 17-year-old daughter named Simone -- used the caption to express his love for his little girls.

"Daddy’s arms. I ain’t gonna be able to hold ‘em like this forever, so you better believe I snatch these cookies and love ‘em up every moment I can," he wrote. "Plus, I know there’s gonna come a day where in daddy’s arms is the last place they want to be. Baby Tiana Gia is already there with the 'help me' look on her face 😂🤦🏽‍♂️"

"Can’t guarantee I’ll love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives, but I can guarantee I will for the rest of mine. #xmas #daddysarms #helpme," he added.

Back in July, ET caught up with the Skyscraper star who jokingly revealed baby Tiana's cutest moments.

"The cutest thing is when I hold her and then she throws up on me and cute things like that," he quipped. "Poos, beautiful!"

The actor also opened up about how keeps in touch with his ladies back home as he frequently travels for work.

"We're just constantly texting each other, checking in, always FaceTiming," he shared. "There's a little bit of challenge, obviously, when I leave... So Lauren does a tremendous job."

"I'm really so proud of her," he added. "She is just a supermom, I tell her all the time. I'm like, 'You're my superwoman, baby.'"

Watch the video below for more with Johnson:

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Sings to Six-Month-Old Daughter On Her Half Birthday

Dwayne Johnson Teaches His Daughter How to Swim -- Pic!

Dwayne Johnson Says He 'Loves' That His Teenage Daughter Simone Wants to Wrestle

Related Gallery